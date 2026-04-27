Hogs' John Calipari on Verge of Creating Chaos at Kentucky

Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari, who spent the last two seasons complaining about how much of an ask it is to have young athletes face grown men in college, is about to spend part of his summer coaching the greatest high school team in America and it's driving Kentucky fans nuts.

What's worse is if the Razorbacks follow up adding 5-star Finland native Miikka "Slim Jesus" Muurinen with 5-star center Obinna Ekezie, Jr., the Wildcats faithful will show up at Mark Pope's house with torches and pitchforks looking for his contractual head. They just can't watch another high level high school player decide to head to Fayetteville rather than Lexington, especially when Kentucky doesn't have a single Top 100 recruit.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Obinna Ekezie Jr. is down to five schools, his agency THE·TEAM told @Rivals.



The 7-foot center is the No. 2 overall player in the 2027 class and is a potential reclass candidate.https://t.co/RiJKtyRhGe pic.twitter.com/ucc9qmaCft — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 27, 2026

Ekezie is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2027 class and No. 1 center in that group. However, the intrigue for Arkansas is he may reclassify and head to college a year early.

That would mean Calipari could be in the Arkansas practice facilities with four 5-stars, plus Abdou Toure, who is the No. 26 player as about as high of a 4-star rating as possible, all of whom would technically still be viewed as high school seniors since they would be a month out from starting college, along with potentially Ekezie, who would still be essentially a high school junior.

Considering Toure is officially a composite 5-star, Calipari could end up with a starting five sized group of high schoolers who are all 5-stars in some shape or form. That's not going to intimidate most veteran college programs, but it's more than enough to have already taken down the Kentucky fan base and Bluegrass media.

Kentucky swings and misses on Donnie Freeman...



"I am very much out on this offseason for Mark Pope" - @JohnMartin929



🎥: https://t.co/KmcnHe0Co5 pic.twitter.com/q2PTHl29Q7 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 21, 2026

we have been involved and i think we met with him. it’s mark pope though. toss kentucky in your top 5 let them outbid everyone and then get one of the teams you actually want to play for to match. works every time. — BTNFL (@bearstakesnfl) April 27, 2026

The issue Calipari is going to face in landing Ekezie is exactly what the last social media poster pointed out. Kentucky may not be able to beat the Razorbacks on a recruit directly, but Pope can still cause the Hogs to miss out on a desired player.

Every player knows the Wildcats had to overbid to get a roster filled out last year, hence the reported $20 million+ price tag to assemble the team. As a result, recruits both in the portal and in high school are anxious to get Kentucky on the line and set the hook so they can drive the bidding up as high as possible.

Once the other coaches lose their patience, Pope, more often than not, gets let loose and another coach like Calipari gets his guy, just at a higher rate than preferred. However, the unexpectedly limited budget at Arkansas this year has caused the Hogs to miss out on more than they would like, hence the heavy shopping in the high school ranks where things tend to be a bit cheaper.

If Arkansas can keep things reasonable, then Calipari has a shot at Ekezie. However, if Pope gets anxious and drives up the bid in a desperate effort to land literally anyone to get Kentucky fans off his back, then the Hogs will miss out on this one.

The other teams on the list are known overbidders also, but not quite as much as Kentucky. However, BYU has shown it will go brain dead for at least one incoming recruit, much like the Cougars did for AJ Dybansta, although a lot of that was wisely offset a lot of his reported $7 million payout reportedly with national NIL money from the likes of Nike, Fanatics and Red Bull.

That means even if it isn't their world's greatest Dr. Evil, John Calipari, Kentucky fans will most likely watch someone else walk away with another one of their prized targets. Unless it becomes about nothing but money, it's hard for the Wildcats to truly get in the conversation.

There seems to be a negative stigma around the Kentucky fan base that is keeping a lot of recruits from coming to Lexington. Add in that a lot of the advantages the Wildcats had built into their methods have been wiped away from NIL, and it's going to be difficult for any coach to pull together a truly loyal team of elite stars who are willing to come together to bring the university a championship.

Because Big Blue Nation won't be willing to look in the mirror, if Calipari lands Ekezie, Kentucky fans will come at Pope and demand he be fired while also assuming recently departed Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan will magically appear.

That's quite the assumption. Not even Calipari could summon enough quality players to Kentucky during the NIL era to make noise of any kind in the NCAA Tournament.

Donovan is going to see that, what Calipari has done since, and also how things changed for Pope after moving from BYU to Kentucky and seriously consider all other options first.

It's already a mess in Lexington. If Ekezie becomes a Razorback, it might get even messier.

And Calipari might even feel bad for Pope. He seems to like the guy.

However, he's not going to feel regret. Right now, Arkansas is in desperate need of a center and Calipari likes collecting potential NBA Draft picks.

Ekizie fits both, so the Hogs are all in, regardless of how bad that might be for Kentucky's current coach.

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