Little Rock Central QB Mentored by Heisman Winner at 7v7 Camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Little Rock Central quarterback Bryson Kennedy received an opportunity to train with Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III this weekend at the "ENDZONE 7on7" event in Houston this weekend.
Griffin was on the sideline going through basic arm mechanics to make Kennedy's wind-up tighter without losing velocity on his throws. After the former No. 2 overall pick's sideline lesson, it didn't keep the 2029 prospect from whistling passes like they were on ropes.
"[Griffin] was teaching me about my ball was going down," Kennedy said. "So, he wanted me to start throwing my hand [in the direction] of his face. He said 'I don't care the ball goes through their face, hit your receiver right in their face."
Chances to be trained by former NFL level athletes and college football legends don't come around often. Kennedy couldn't resist being taught by a Heisman winner willing to give back to the game that made him a star.
"It was very special for me because when I messed up [Griffin] pulled me to the side," Kennedy said. "That was big, because a lot of people are not getting those eyes at quarterback, teaching us what they are doing wrong."
Where RG3 is Now?
Griffin helped put Baylor on the map as a senior in 2011, guiding the Bears to a 10-3 record including an upset victory over No. 5 Oklahoma and blowout of Texas en route to a Heisman Trophy. He went on to play eight seasons in the NFL with Washington, Cleveland and Baltimore.
Now that his playing days are over, Griffin is giving back to youngsters with Overtime's "OT7", a 7-on-7 league founded by another former Heisman winner, Cam Newton. The league is affiliated with basketball league OTE in Atlanta and is scheduled to begin tournaments March 15 in Dallas.
He will coach a team nicknamed "RG3 Takeover" and will go up against other NFL veterans such as Torrey Smith, Michael Crabtree and Ryan Clark who will coaching teams in OT7.
What's Next for Bryson
The 6-foot-2, 190 pound eighth grader has received plenty of praise by trainers and reporters lately for his size, arm, accuracy and potential as a college prospect. Kennedy earned his first offer from Auburn Jan. 24 which was quickly followed by Arkansas that same afternoon.
As he prepares to venture to the varsity level at Little Rock Central, Kennedy will have the opportunity to visit LSU this summer for a camp. He'll also get the benefit of joining his older brother, 2026 4-star defensive lineman Anthony (currently committed to Missouri), for official visits around the nation.
Missouri along with Arkansas (June 13-15), LSU and Georgia will host Anthony for official visits over the next few months. Other possible schools to get visits from the Kennedy brothers include Miami, USC and SMU, according to their father.
Bryson continues his maturation into a varsity level athlete by working hard in the weight room. He hit his person best of 235 pounds on the bench press Monday and continues working after school with a personal athletic trainer.
Central's football program remains the winningest program in state history, but has been dormant in recent years with a stretch of 33 consecutive losses over a span of four seasons and three straight winless campaigns from 2021-2023. The Kennedy family has already witnessed the culture shift under coach Anthony Robinson, especially after last season's 3-8 campaign.
"They have kids that are really bought in that are young," their father said. "And I believe this year, people are going to really see what they can do, but the following year is going to be a big jump, especially for Bryson."