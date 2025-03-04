Razorbacks' Chance to Dance Tied to Status of Thiero's Knee
After the monumental victory against No. 15 Missouri 10 days ago, the Arkansas Razorbacks and coach John Calipari were a virtual lock to make the NCAA Tournament.
All they had to do was win a couple more games, which they were favored to do. Part of that formula, though, was staying healthy.
Now, their chances are hanging by a thread, perhaps a ligament, all tied to news about star forward Adou Thiero's left knee injury.
All thoughts are on whether he returns for what will be a must-win against Mississippi State on Saturday in the season finale at Bud Walton Arena. Odds are he won't.
Will he be able to play in the SEC Tournament that begins in eight days? Neither Thiero nor Calipari probably know the answer to that one.
But playing without their leading scorer (15.6) and rebounder (6.0), and with just seven guys, it's apparent the odds are dropping on the Hogs' chances of getting an invite to the Big Dance.
It's hard to win without a guy who's been tough down the stretch in games, without the man who can get points on his own with powerful drives to the hoop, and subsequent trips to the free throw line.
Beating Vandy or Mississippi State will be a tall order without Thiero. All seven players at Calipari's disposal must play well.
Normally, asking for a second opinion is a good idea, especially when they come from a trusted friend about life decisions. But when a team's medical staff wants a second opinion, it's rarely going to be good news.
Which brings us back to the uncertainty surrounding Thiero's knee injury. As usual, the Arkansas coaching staff and medical personnel are not forthcoming on details.
They haven't publicly discussed the severity of the injury. They haven't disclosed a timetable for expected return.
They haven't said if Thiero is likely out for the rest of the season. The university did issue a release calling it a hyperextension of the left knee, suffered three games ago in the second half against Missouri.
It was reported during the Hogs' next game, last Wednesday's overtime victory at home against Texas, that Thiero went to Los Angeles to get a second opinion on his knee injury. Since then, no news.
When it comes to athletic injuries and a Division I program is silent on details, that's rarely a forecast for good news.
The required injury report given to the SEC office Monday declared Thiero "out" for the Vandy game. For details, it read: "Thiero is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and he is not projected to be active against Vanderbilt on Tuesday."
You can bet the NCAA selection committee will be aware if Thiero is ready to suit up for March Madness. That could be the deciding factor on whether Arkansas gets a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The selection committee has penalized other teams for having injured players. When All-American Kenyon Martin broke his leg in the Conference USA Tournament, the committee dropped the Bearcats from a No. 1 seed to a 2.
That was fair. They weren't the same team without their star. Arkansas could be in the same boat.