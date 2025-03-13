Hogs' Story Not Ready for Presses, Chapter of March Not Over
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For those keeping score at home, Arkansas is firmly in the NCAA Tournament field with its victory over South Carolina in the opening round of the SEC Tournament Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
“Hogs would seem to be safe after escaping South Carolina in SEC [Tournament] opener,” Lunardi posted in his bracketology update on his X account.
Arkansas made a living on the tournament bubble for much of the season. The Razorbacks' 1-6 start in SEC play had them completely out of the field, nowhere near the "First Four Out", "Next Four Out" or even the next four after that, per Lunardi.
That is what makes this turnaround even more special. Arkansas has done it with a limited rotation.
Calipari will be the first to admit his idea to roll with nine Division 1 caliber players on his roster was a mistake, but he lived, learned and adapted with a solution on how to win.
The Razorbacks won 3-of-4 games from Jan. 22 to Feb. 5, and even though they lost games to Top 10 teams Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M all by eight points or less, they remained on the bubble. Arkansas' performance in losses helped keep its postseason hopes alive just in case the Hogs could figure out a way string a few wins together.
"My focus is my team," Calipari said Feb. 19 after Arkansas loss to No. 1 Auburn. "I have a card I read everyday. I’ve been blessed my entire life. I’m going to have a great attitude. I’m going to use this experience to help these kids get better and stronger and me be a better coach. I’m going to keep an eye on them to make sure they’re not being overrun by [losing]. I want to write our own story. I want us to write it. We have a chance. It is all in our hands."
Enough movement happened for the story to play out happily, like Texas going 3-10 to close the regular season, for Arkansas to solidify itself as a tournament team going 9-5 in its last 14 games. From Feb. 15 through the late afternoon of March 12, the Razorbacks' postseason meter fluctuated between playing in Dayton's "First Four" games and being the highest 11 seed.
Arkansas' hard work could've been undone after losing on the road to South Carolina. Instead, Calipari maintained a mindset of forgetting his team's dud performance with a convincing win at Vanderbilt and squeaked one out at home against No. 25 Mississippi State to close the regular season.
"We lost five in a row, and all I talked about, ‘We just got to stick together. We'll be fine,'" Calipari said March 8. "And so now we're still standing. We're playing pretty good."
Losing star point guard and leading scorer Boogie Fland for the season to a thumb injury after an 0-5 start in the SEC would've been a crushing blow for any team. Losing Adou Thiero with four games to go could have been crippling, but Calipari kept his team in check, motivated them appropriately and never let the outside noise affect team morale.
"What really are we?" Calipari asked. "Here’s what we know: We can lose to anybody, we can beat anybody. So what do you want to do? You can be miserable or win the game."
This team stuck it out through some of the hardest times of their respective careers and are going to be better for it. Arkansas was touted by many around the country to be Top 10 this, dark horse final four team that, but all that praise went away and people stopped believing.
Calipari never stopped believing. His coaching staff didn't stop coaching.
The roster assembled of 13 guys who had never played a minute of ball on the floor together at one time never gave up on each other. Trevon Brazile and Jonas Aidoo didn't live up to expectations for 90% of the season and it doesn't matter anymore because they are playing their best ball at the right time.
"But this team, let me tell you, whether it's individuals who were in a dark place, whether it was our team, we start 0-5. Some of it was schedule, some of it was us," Calipari said. "These kids stayed together."
Every single person on Arkansas' roster struggled at some point this season and are all going to be better for it. Calipari mentioned his last Kentucky team was built for March, but ultimately collapsed because of defensive issues and scoring deficiencies at the worst of times.
His first Razorback team is a team full of fighters. They walked through the depths of college basketball purgatory with a renewed mindset and came out on the other side willing to fight.
"This team has withstood all of it," Calipari said. "I'm telling them, the rest of their lives, you're going to be able to look back knowing individually they were in a dark place. You walk through it."
This Arkansas team never wallowed in its sorrows or disappointment. That says something about team leadership and desire to win which is why this team might be the one built for March.