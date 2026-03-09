Hogs' SEC Tourney Pod Sets Up Nicely for Arkansas Rematch with Florida

When the brackets for the SEC Tournament comes out, it's natural instinct for fans to scan through the seeds, find their team, figure out what day and time it's playing and then move on to other things in life.

In their minds, one of a thousand scenarios could play out and literally every team in the SEC other than the remaining Top 4 seeds in Arkansas' case can show up on the other bench when it's time to play. However, that's just not how reality works.

In this case, Arkansas is in a pod of four teams that is highlighted by the Razorbacks at the end of the rainbow at 8:30 p.m. Friday night. The teams trying to get to the Hogs include Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

The Tigers and Bulldogs get things started in this bracket in Nashville Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. Whichever survives, then advances to take on the Volunteers in the same time slot Thursday.

Auburn Tigers

It's somewhat of a tough draw for the Razorbacks. The Fighting Baby Pearls have already proven they can take down the Hogs.

Back before Steven Pearl's coaching drove down his notoriety, guard Keyshawn Hall and his 20+ points, seven rebounds and three assists per game were fighting to put the guard strongly in the discussion for Player of the Year.

When he faced the Hogs the first time, back before his team's mojo was sucked away into the vacuum of space somehow, he put up 32 points for the second game in a row after burning Texas A&M for the same amount the game prior.

He is still a high quality player, but having Pearl as his coach has dampened his greatness a little. However, of the three other teams in this pod, Auburn may be the one the Hogs want to avoid.

Pearl is likely coaching for his job considering how he came into the position and how things have unfolded. Mix his desperation with Hall's ability to completely take over a game, and the Tigers can be extremely dangerous.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Triple from 12 👌 pic.twitter.com/ZnavaWUZGj — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) March 7, 2026

Mississippi State is the team least likely to pose a threat to the Razorbacks. However, they have Josh Hubbard, the only player in the league who can keep up with Darius Acuff when it comes to scoring.

The man has been magical from the first day he stepped on an SEC court. However, he's running out of opportunities to put his magic on display.

Hubbard only put up 16 on the Hogs, but put up 31, 32 and 46 in the three games that followed. It should be noted the 31 was against Tennessee and the 46 was against Auburn, so there's always a chance.

He needs to prove to NBA scouts he is worth the risk while also taking over at least one more game and generating a win purely on his own. It's just going to be hard to make it all the way to Friday to face the Hogs and even harder to do it again for a win.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Vols aren't a lock to get to the Razorbacks, but if they do, it's a bit of a best case scenario for the Hogs.

Tennessee is likely in the typical middle seed mode of go win a game for the committee for seeding and look sharp doing it, then work on some things in the second game and hopefully lose so the players can get home, rest and recover from any remaining injuries.

On top of that, Arkansas is a match-up nightmare for the Volunteers. Tennessee struggles against strong guard play, which is why Vanderbilt is a thorn in their side.

The Hogs are the ultimate guard play team.

Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond are all capable of putting up 30 on any given night, Trevon Brazile plays like he's an overgrown fourth guard half the time and if there is a moment for what is supposed to be a break, out comes former 5-star veteran guard DJ Wagner to change things up.

Career high in his final game at BWA. When we needed him most in OT at Mizzou, TB delivered. 👏 pic.twitter.com/oA6Zq2miwo — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 8, 2026

It's an absolute nightmare for Tennessee. Last time they met, the Vols couldn't find anyone who could score consistently and they had 14 turnovers in a home loss, 86-75.

The one bright spot was the 11 steals Tennessee forced, but that was countered by eight steals and 10 blocks by the Razorbacks. There was no going inside for the Vols.

To make things more concerning for Rick Barnes' team should it decide to make a hard push for the SEC Tournament championship is team statistical leader, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, was held under his average in every offensive category last game.

Only four other times has he been held to 14 points or less in SEC play and only twice out of those four other games did his points, rebounds and assists total 20 or less.

Final Analysis

As far as a four-team pod goes, this is about as good as Arkansas could have asked. Not only do the Razorbacks get teams they know they can beat (the Hogs avenged the Auburn loss with a 13-point win late in the season), but they got as much time as possible between the end of their regular season and the beginning of the postseason.

It not only maximizes the healing of Darius Acuff, who passed on the chance to nail down several Arkansas records on his way out the door to ensure he has his best shot at a national championship, but it also lets the other guys recover. With the spotlight shining so brightly on Acuff, most forget Arkansas has been playing short-handed, driving up minutes and general wear and tear on the bodies of the rest of the team.

As long as the Razorbacks can come out with an edge rather than rust, John Calipari's Hogs should find themselves in that rematch they want against Florida in the semifinals. That gives them the opportunity to work on several things that will help them in the NCAA Tournament when they come up against an athletic, powerful backcourt in the Sweet 16 or possibly ealier.

It's valuable work Arkansas needs to find a way to get in before the eliminations truly matter. And while Mississippi State, Auburn and Tennessee each have their own star power, the Razorbacks are built for the win.

On the other side of the coin, if the Hogs lose to Pearl and his Tigers to open the SEC Tournament for Arkansas, Calipari might throw a chair through a wall. He is not keen on the idea of ever losing to the younger Pearl so long as he lives.

Hogs Feed: