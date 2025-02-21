Hogs Squander Golden Opportunity with Top-Ranked Auburn on Ropes
AUBURN, Ala. — Arkansas captured the eyes of the nation Wednesday night with No. 1 Auburn on upset-alert late before faltering in frustratingly familiar fashion down the stretch, 67-60.
In front of a noticeably tame "Jungle" at Neville Arena, the Razorbacks had the top-ranked Tigers on the ropes after a Johnell Davis lay-up gave Arkansas a 58-57 lead heading into the final three minutes of regulation.
Rather than notching what would be the best win available in the country, Arkansas failed to do the little things required to finish the job while Auburn showed the type of execution and resolve that has led the Tigers to a historic regular season to this point.
A valiant effort from the Razorbacks still left the sour taste of the latest addition to a string of missed opportunities that are piling up as the margin for error on the pathway for an NCAA Tournament berth becomes increasingly thin.
"We've had some great games in this building, haven't we," coach John Calipari said. "We’re up with three minutes to go and they’re the No. 1 team in the country. We kind of quieted the crowd a little bit, but that’s why they’re the No. 1 team and that’s why we have the record we have.
"We had that against Alabama, we had it against A&M, I can go on and on and on, and we don’t finish people off. That’s what makes them the No. 1 team in the country. They made the plays and they made their free throws."
Auburn does not need help winning games, but Arkansas made sure to provide it anyway with a taunting technical, an own-goal on an inadvertent tip-in on the wrong basket, a few ill-advised turnovers, failure to secure a defensive rebound with two Razorbacks being the only players to touch the basketball.
"There's some things... Miss the rebound, tip it in for them because you’re going after it with one hand," Calipari said. "Turn it over down the other end. I can remember, a guy was supposed to post the ball, he drove it, they steal, they dunk down at the other end. On a side out of bounds, don’t catch the ball.
"That’s the stuff because in these kind of games, it’s five possessions. And those five where you break down because you’re not on it or you miss free throws, you’re losing in this league."
Then there is the shot-making, or lack thereof in Arkansas' case. The Razorbacks were elite defensively, holding the nation's most efficient offense to its second-lowest point total of the season at home.
However, Auburn's 67 points were still enough against an Arkansas team that was only able to muster three makes on 19 attempts from beyond the arc and scuffled to the tune of 7 of 14 shooting at the charity stripe.
"We defended, created turnovers, got our turnovers down, made some shots," Calipari said. "But again, 3-for-19 from the three — do you win? How do you beat the No. 1 team when you shot 3-for-19 from the three?
"We had a chance to win. Did you hear what I just said? 3-for-19. What if we went 8-for-19? And I’m going to ask you, how many of those were wide open? A bunch of them. We’ve just got to make some shots."
Arkansas has done enough to prove it belongs on the floor with anyone, but it won't have the opportunity to showcase it in March Madness without getting across the finish line with the wins down the stretch to justify a bid.
As Calipari looks to patch up the small leaks throughout the ship and finally get his team to turn the corner, the sense of urgency is now ratcheted up another level moving forward beginning with red-hot Missouri on Saturday.
"I didn’t want to say that before Texas A&M because I thought they’d miss every shot," Calipari said. "But I said it for this game and I’m saying that is a Final Four game, because that’s what they are.
"The next game is probably an Elite Eight game. Alabama was probably a Final Four game. The other one was an Elite Eight game."