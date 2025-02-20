Calipari on NCAA Tournament Chances After Auburn Loss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This has been one of the more challenging seasons of Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari's career. His team continues to be in position to score an upset victory of a Top10 opponent, but fell short once again Wednesday night to No. 1 Auburn 67-60.
The Razorbacks had a lead with three minutes to go in one of the toughest venues in the SEC, but couldn't finish the job against the Tigers. Calipari's Hogs are now backed into a corner with five games left to play in the regular season and their path to the NCAA Tournament is more narrow than before.
"We kind of quieted the [Auburn] crowd a little bit, but that’s why they’re the No. 1 team and that’s why we have the record we have," Calipari said. "We had that against Alabama, we had it against Texas A&M, I can go on and on and on, and we don’t finish people off. That’s what makes them the No. 1 team in the country. They made the plays and they made their free throws."
Arkansas has been given plenty of opportunities to register multiple signature victories this season that would do wonders in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Razorbacks were within striking distance of Baylor in November, a ferocious comeback against No. 3 Alabama in the final moments and were tied late against No. 8 Texas A&M, but came away empty handed each time
"We had a chance today," Calipari said. "The A&M game tied up. We had a lead with three minutes to go here. We’ve got a chance. We’ve got to finish it off now, and if you don’t finish it off or don’t take advantage, that’s on us."
Arkansas will have two grand opportunities to make its case to dance in March with home games against Missouri this Saturday and Texas Feb. 26.
"But it’s in our hands," Calipari said. "It’s not going to be in the [selection] committee’s hands. It’s in our hands. You either do it or you don’t. I told [the team] that."