Arkansas Fans Stuck Playing Creative Game of 'What If?'
Z rhymes with free which rhymes with three. "Just give me one of those," John Calipari had to be thinking with a frustrated shake of his head. "Just one!"
If the stat sheet had tilted all three in Arkansas' favor Wednesday night, the Razorbacks would've waltzed out of "The Jungle" and into the Big Dance.
If the box score had been kinder with two of those categories — say, frees and threes — still no contest. And not really close.
It would've been been happy Hogs flying home, anxious to check the mailbox for that coveted invitation to March Madness.
It would've been nearly 10,000 saddened and shocked Auburn fans quietly shuffling out of Neville Arena after the resilient Razorbacks tamed the Tigers and escaped the jungle.
Then there's the big "what if" that is puzzling every Arkansas fan. What if z had been Z, the Big Z, the guy who's been the Hogs' best player in the last few weeks.
What if 7-foot-2 sophomore Zvonimir Ivisic had been just a reasonable facsimile of his recent self. Then the Razorbacks would've beaten Auburn instead of losing 67-60.
Then the Hogs would've pulled the biggest upset of the season, knocked off the clear No. 1 team in the land, and shocked the basketball world.
Alas, 'twas not to be. The Hogs left points at the free-throw line (started 2-of-8, finished 7-of14) and were horrible from three-point land (3-of-19).
Big Z, much to his own dismay, frustration and embarrassment, was about the worst version of himself. He missed all 10 shots, nine from behind the arc.
He was a force on defense with eight rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals, but that was somewhat negated by his selfish technical foul for taunting after a block, costing the Hogs two points.
His counterpart, 6-foot-10 Johni Broome, is the likely SEC Player of the Year and making a strong case for the same national honor. Even on an off-night, the fifth-year senior contributed 16 points, 13 boards and three assists.
Broome had four offensive rebounds, tying the entire Arkansas team. Overall, Auburn had 13 offensive boards, leading to a game-changing 16 second-chance points.
Despite all of that, the gutsy Hogs grabbed the lead — their first since 21-20 — with 3:06 left when Johnell Davis' drive to the hoop put Arkansas ahead 58-57.
The Jungle was eerily quiet, but only for a few moments. Auburn scored 25 seconds later on a Chad Baker-Mazara baseline drive to regain the lead. Broome's rebound and tip-in 47 seconds later forced a Calipari timeout.
The next sequence was dreadful for Calipari and his players as Auburn completed a game-ending 10-2 run just the way great teams, even good teams, will do at home.
Heres' how it went down:
* Big Z missed an open 3-pointer.
* Teams traded two free throws each.
* Arkansas fumbled away a defensive rebound.
* Auburn cashed in two more freebies.
* Ivisic air-balled a three that could've made it 65-63.
* Two more Auburn free throws and it was over.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was proud of his team for winning on an off-night, for defending their home court and No. 1 ranking, and taking a two-game lead in the loss column in the SEC standings.
Plus, they did it in the game following their road win against archrival Alabama, then-No. 2 in the country. They did it despite what appeared to be a bit of a hangover after that huge triumph in Tuscaloosa.
Adou Thiero led Arkansas with 16 points, but missed half of his six shots at the charity stripe and suffered two many turnovers. Davis was solid and looked like the team leader he needs to be with 14 points, four assists and three steals.
It was another case of what might've been. It's the most regretful loss for the Hogs, though, for two reasons.
One, it was avoidable if they could've just hit the side of a barn with some threes and take the charity at the stripe. Players have bad games, but Big Z suffered his in a truly high-profile moment.
Two, topping the Tigers was the signature win Calipari's crew desperately needs to get into the NCAA Tournament. No bubble team would have a bigger credit on their resume.
All that aside, the ever-so-close but disappointing Hogs can still make the tourney. Five games are left, three at home.
Arkansas (15-11, 4-9 in the SEC) will get in with home wins over No. 15 Missouri, Texas and No. 21 Mississippi State. Add a road win against tough Vanderbilt or lowly South Carolina (0-13 in the SEC) and it's a lock.
It'll be tough for the Hogs to take the practice floor the next time to prep for Mizzou, an upset winner over No. 4 Alabama. In the back of their minds, they'll be thinking about Auburn and the one that got away.