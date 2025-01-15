How Do You Respond When Razorback Teams Fail to Succeed?
Here's a tip for Razorback fans from an amateur psychologist I know and respect. Don't judge your self-worth by the won-loss record of Arkansas' football and basketball teams.
At this point, especially the basketball team. The hoops Hogs played as hard as they could Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, La., but the hometown LSU Tigers earned a hard-fought, back-and-forth 78-74 victory.
That leaves Arkansas at a disappointing 11-6 and and eyebrow-raising 0-4 in the SEC. The first three league losses were to ranked teams although two were in Fayetteville. LSU won the matchup of two desperate teams to improve to 1-3 in the SEC, 12-5 overall.
The football Razorbacks had similar struggles against a difficult schedule but managed to meet the minimum standard and qualified for a low-level bowl game. Odds seem to be against John Calipari's basketball team achieving enough to impress the NCAA Selection Committee and be invited to the party known as March Madness.
Sam Pittman's football Hogs even beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 39-26, giving Arkansas fans and players a fun trip and perhaps a festive night of eating and fabulous music on Beale Street, known as home of the blues.
Speaking of the blues, that's what a lot of sports fans get when their team loses. Whether it's the NFL playoffs or Calipari's basketball team, it's important to not get too invested. Could affect how you treat the spouse or kids, and that's not advised.
Seriously, a lot of folks find their day or evening ruined if their favorite team lays an egg. That probably happened to some when the Hogs were blitzed by Illinois on Thanksgiving. I hope it didn't spoil any appetites for a second slice of pie just because a bunch of kids – that fans don't really know – didn't play to your expectation.
Much as I love sports, what matters most is family, friends, and faith for many of us. It's often said sports is a religion and I understand that fully. I've devoted my entire life to playing and writing about sports. Still, my wife and family come first.
I understand how disappointed – or discouraged – fans can be when the Hogs don't win. That's especially true when they don't play well, don't show improvement, and don't meet the hype the media, coaches and social media have created.
Lots and lots of fans – often hiding behind a social media mask – blame coaches and the kids in mean-spirited, even vicious ways. That's going too far. If you don't like how a kid plays, be patient, be supportive. Give him time. Coaches know more than fans, media, even players' parents.
If you don't like how Calipari or Pittman or baseball boss Dave Van Horn coaches or recruits, there are ways to properly express that. Coaches are paid handsomely to take some heat; it comes with the territory. So, it's not surprising fans routinely blame coaches and call for their scalp when the team doesn't satisfy their expectations.
You might say players now fall into that category because of generous NIL deals but that's still different. These are teenagers or young adults, usually age 21 or less, maybe a year or two older. They're facing intense pressure to produce, even though it's still a game.
When the stands are packed with 20,000 people cheering for them, the Razorbacks are energized and appreciate how fan involvement helps them play better and hopefully win. But they also feel the need to meet expectations. Has always been thus, but more now due to NIL dollars.
Razorback fans may not be as bad as fanatics at other schools but they sure don't want to watch a losing team. Options are simple: remain loyal; stop watching sports; or switch allegiance to Texas or Ohio State (football), Kentucky or Duke (basketball), Tennessee or LSU (baseball).
Here's the point, my friends: Enjoy the good times when the Razorbacks are ranked No. 1 in baseball, beat Texas or No 4 Tennessee in football, or defeat Duke for the national championship in basketball.
It can be a lot of fun to be a fan. Maybe you tailgate, go to games with friends or have them over to watch on TV, or enjoy with your spouse or kids. You might go to a highly anticipated game at Walton Arena, Razorback Stadium or Baum and see your team pull an upset or simply play to potential. That's enjoyable and satisfying.
But, like in any relationship, there are wonderful times and there are difficult patches. Some seasons of life -- and sports -- are better than others. Believe me, I know when it comes to sports.
I'm a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. I've rooted for the Bears since Hall of Famers Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus were rookies. Other than Arkansas legend Dan Hampton's 1985 "Da Bears" team that won the Super Bowl, it's been tough. But they're still my team.
And whether the Bears grab that rare win or get blown out, it doesn't affect my day. I'll still root for them, hope the young quarterback becomes great, and enjoy simply watching a team that is close to my heart. For probably all of you, that team is the Razorbacks.