Razorbacks Sunk By Massive LSU Runs, SEC Woes Linger
BATON ROUGE, La. — A pair of extended LSU runs rendered another good start for Arkansas irrelavent as the Razorbacks fell on the road against the Tigers, 78-74. The Razorbacks are 11-6 on the season and 0-4 in SEC play.
"They’re trying," Calipari said. "I just gotta do a better job. I feel bad for them. I’m going to have to drag them across the finish line on some of these games. I just have to do it."
The Hogs tried to stage a furious comeback in the final minute, down seven. Despite a turnover in the backcourt, LSU would not flinch at the free-throw line. Boogie Fland led the Hogs with 19 points, 15 in the second half, but the Razorbacks came up second-best again.
Arkansas and LSU both entered the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge needing a win to keep NCAA Tournament aspirations on track. Both teams proved the magnitude of the game, starting the game a combined 3-for-15 from the field.
After Jonas Aidoo and Johnell Davis announced that they must lead the team, the duo played their best first half in a Razorback uniform. Arkansas' rebounding woes in SEC play were solved by eight rebounds in the first half from Aidoo.
Davis was held without a point against Florida, but scored 10 first half points on just six shots, inclunding two threes.
The improved play from Arkansas' transfers gave the Hogs a 28-16 lead with seven minutes left before halftime. LSU's offense came to life before the break, leading scorer Cam Carter led the Tigers with 27 points. LSU closed the first half on a 18-8 run with a Carter triple at the buzzer to trim the lead to just 36-34.
"We did a good job [early] when we rebounded," Calipari said. "At the end of the half, we fouled, we gave up offensive rebounds and all of a sudden they closed the gap and it's a two-point game. I’m like, come on, it's another one of those."
An 11-0 run in the second half by Arkansas spurred by a five-point possession on a flagrant foul called on an illegal screen against LSU, and explosive scoring by Fland appeared to wrestle back control for the Hogs with a 50-43 lead.
The Razorbacks' inability to sustain consistent offense would eventually become its undoing yet again. A 20-3 run by LSU midway through the second half thanks to remarkble free-throw shooting as a team was the difference down the stretch. LSU shot 26-for-28 from the free throw line (93%).
Carter made a critical circus three-point shot to stretch the lead to 64-55 with 6 minutes left in the second half.
Arkansas continues to look for its first SEC win on the road against Missouri, who upset No. 5 Florida 83-82. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.