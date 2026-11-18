Tuesday's game between Indiana and No. 20 Arkansas was the kind of basketball game little kids dream of playing.

Inside a rocking Madison Square Garden, a pair of storied programs traded blow after blow for 40 minutes. With 2:27 to go, the Razorbacks appeared to be in the cat bird's seat after a JJ Andrews three put them up 74-70.

But three massive triples from Indiana and a clutch pair of free throws saw the Hoosiers end the night on an 11-2 run and claim an 81-76 victory over Arkansas to stay perfect at 5-0. Arkansas is now 0-2 this year against fellow Power Four teams.

After Andrews' shot gave Arkansas a two-score lead, Indiana's Darren Harris made a 25-footer with two UA defenders in his face to cut Arkansas' lead to one. Following an ambitious 27-foot miss from Arkansas' Davion Thompson, Harris nailed another triple to give Indiana the lead.

Miikka Muurinen tied the game at 76-76 with a dunk to conclude a clunky possession for the Razorbacks, but Bryce Lindsay, who only had five points and made only one three on the night in the game's first 39 minutes, buried a 32-foot three on an assist from Harris to give Indiana a 79-76 advantage.

Jordan Smith Jr. missed a potential game-tying three and Harris made two free throws on the other end to seal the win for the Hoosiers, who now have two Power Four wins this season against Syracuse and Arkansas.

Harris led Indiana with 18 points, while Aiden Sherrill had 17 but fouled out. Fellow big man Samet Yigitoglu had 17, with Indiana scoring at will down low in the first half.

Thompson, a 17-year-old freshman who reclassified from the class of 2027, led Arkansas with 20 points on 6-15 shooting from the field and a 4-9 mark from three. Thompson made his first three three-pointers before making only one of his final six.

Billy Richmond added 16, including a huge three that gave Arkansas a four-point lead with just under five points to go. Smith (12 points) and Muurinen (10 points) also got into double figures.

Arkansas will return to Bud Walton Arena on Friday to face Mississippi Valley State before playing No. 2 Michigan State in Detroit on Nov. 26. The Razorbacks have three nonconference games against Power Four teams remaining.

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