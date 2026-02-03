JJ Andrews Gives Razorbacks Another McDonald’s All American Signee

Arkansas didn’t need another reminder that its future backcourt is stacked. It got one anyway.

JJ” Andrews the Razorbacks' signee from Little Rock Christian, has been selected to play in the McDonald’s All American Game on March 31. The game will be played at Desert Diamond Arena, just outside Phoenix.

That selection puts Andrews where elite prospects tend to land. It also places him in familiar territory for Arkansas coach John Calipari, who’s made a habit of stacking McDonald’s All Americans on his rosters.

Andrews, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing, has been dominant this season. He’s averaging 31.5 points, 15.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 68% from the field. He’s also hitting 39% from three, which makes defenses pick their poison early and often.

The scoring hasn’t come in quiet bursts. It’s been steady, loud and efficient.

That production matters even more considering Andrews missed several games earlier this season. In early December, he was fouled while attempting a dunk at the Hoopin’ on the Hill Kretschmar Invitational at Fayetteville High School. He slammed into the court and suffered a concussion, forcing him out for a stretch.

He returned and didn’t need long to remind everyone who he was.

ESPN rates Andrews as a five-star recruit, the No. 4 small forward and the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2026 class. Those rankings track with what Arkansas has seen from him since he signed.

This isn’t Andrews’ first time carrying a spotlight. Last season, he was named the Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Player of the Year.

As a junior in 2024-25, he averaged 28.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two blocks per game.

That blend of scoring and physical play is why the Hogs see him as more than just a highlight machine.

Andrews also knows how to win in July, when reputations get tested. Last summer, he led Bradley Beal Elite to the 17-under Peach Jam title on the Nike EYBL circuit.

In the championship game, he scored 20 points with six rebounds and two assists in a 75-55 win over New York Renaissance. He was named MVP.

It wasn’t a one-year thing. The year before, Andrews helped the 16-under Bradley Beal Elite squad win Peach Jam, too.

That consistency matters to Arkansas, which has leaned heavily into proven winners since Calipari arrived.

Andrews becomes the fifth Razorback signee under Calipari to earn a McDonald’s All American selection.

Arkansas freshmen Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas played in last year’s game. Sophomore Karter Knox and former Hog Boogie Fland were selected for the 2024 contest.

That list tells its own story.

The Razorbacks are building a roster where elite recruiting is no longer a surprise. It’s the expectation. Andrews fits that mold without needing to force it. His game is physical, controlled and efficient. He scores inside, finishes through contact and doesn’t waste possessions.

There’s also a local angle Arkansas fans won’t miss. Andrews grew up in Little Rock. He starred at Little Rock Christian. Now he’ll take the floor in one of high school basketball’s biggest showcases wearing the same label as the program he signed with.

That matters in a state where keeping elite talent home still carries weight.

March will bring the spotlight. Arkansas already knows what it’s getting.

Hogs Feed