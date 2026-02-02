2026 McDonald's All-American Game Boys, Girls Rosters Announced On ESPN2's NBA Today
The McDonald's All-American game is known to display basketball's future stars. This year's 2026 edition will take place on Tuesday, March 31 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
The boys and girls' rosters were announced live Monday via NBA Today on ESPN2. It's an exclusive group of players for each game, consisting of two 12-team rosters divided into 'West' and 'East' teams.
Here are the following rosters for 2026 McDonald's All-American game.
BOYS WEST ROSTER
(position, name, high school, college)
F - Maximo Adams, Sierra Canyon (North Carolina)
F - JJ Andrews, Little Rock Christian Academy (Arkansas)
F - Christian Collins, St. John Bosco
F - Quinn Costello, The Newman School (Michigan)
G - Jason Crowe Jr., Inglewood (Missouri)
C - Arafan Diane, Iowa United Prep
F - Caleb Gaskins, Columbus (Miami)
G - Austin Goosby, Dynamic Prep (Texas)
G - Caleb Holt, Prolific Prep
G - Brandon McCoy Jr., Sierra Canyon
F - Tyran Stokes, Rainier Beach
F - Cameron Williams, St. Mary's (Duke)
BOYS EAST ROSTER
F - Latrell Allmond, Petersburg High (Oklahoma State)
G – Darius Bivins, Bishop O’Connell
F – Bruce Branch III, Prolific Prep
F – Toni Bryant, Southeastern Prep (Missouri)
G – Jasiah Jervis, Archbishop Stepinac (Michigan State)
G – Taylen Kinney, Overtime Elite (Kansas)
F – Adonis Ratliff, Archbishop Stepinac (USC)
C – Darius Ratliff, Archbishop Stepinac (USC)
F – Jaxon Richardson, Southeastern Prep
G – Deron Rippey Jr., Blair Academy (Duke)
G – Jordan Smith Jr., Paul VI
F – Anthony Thompson, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio State)
GIRLS WEST ROSTER
CG – Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon (South Carolina)
PF – Oliviyah Edwards, Elite Sports Academy (Tennessee)
SG – McKenna Woliczko, Archbishop Mitty (Iowa)
SG – Trinity Jones, Bolingbrook (Clemson)
SG – Brihanna Crittendon, Riverdale Ridge (Texas)
PG – Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy (Kentucky)
SG – Jacy Abii, Liberty (Notre Dame)
CG – Bella Flemings, William J. Brennan (Duke)
SG – Addison Bjorn, Park Hill (Texas)
SG – Ashlyn Koupal, Wagner (Nebraska)
PF – Cydnee Bryant, Centennial (Kansas)
PG – Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman (Texas)
GIRLS EAST ROSTER
CG – Saniyah Hall, Montverde Academy (USC)
PG – Kate Harpring, Marist (North Carolina)
PF – Olivia Vukosa, Christ the King Regional (UConn)
CG – Savannah Swords, Long Island Lutheran (Kentucky)
SG – Jordyn Jackson, Sidwell Friends (Maryland)
PG – Autumn Fleary, McDonough (Duke)
SG – Olivia Jones, Long Island Lutheran (Vanderbilt)
SG – Lola Lampley, Lawrence Central (LSU)
PF – Lilly Williams, Howell (Michigan State)
CG – Jenica Lewis, Johnston (Notre Dame)
CG – Emily McDonald, Long Island Lutheran (Kentucky)
SG – Addison Nyemchek, Red Bank Catholic (Indiana)
HISTORY AND PRESTIGE OF McDONALD'S GAME
The McDonald’s All-American game is the gold standard of prep hoops, a national stage reserved for the country’s elite and a proving ground for the sport’s next generation of stars.
Since its debut in the late 1970s, the annual showcase has brought together the most highly recruited seniors from coast to coast, turning a single selection into a career-defining milestone. For players, being named a McDonald’s All-American signals not just dominance at the high school level, but legitimate star potential beyond it.
The game’s legacy is built on its alumni list — a roll call of basketball royalty that reads like a Hall of Fame ballot including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Garnett and Kyrie Irving all passed through the McDonald’s All-American spotlight before becoming household names.
Year after year, the event serves as a pipeline to college championships and NBA stardom, with most NCAA title teams featuring former McDonald’s All-Americans on their rosters. Add in nationally televised contests, skills competitions and a weeklong celebration of the sport, and the game has evolved into far more than an exhibition — it’s a rite of passage.
