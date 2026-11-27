Arkansas coach John Calipari decided to build a roster his way, and it was going to be a mistake not to expect lumps along the way.

Seven games into the season, the Razorbacks men's basketball team enters the month of December with losses to Virginia, Indiana and Michigan State all on neutral floors. There's a lot of doom and gloom with some of the results, but this team is starting to gel.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas used a 10-0 run from the end of the first half through the beginning of the second half to build an eight point lead. Turnovers, settling for bad shots, and defensive lapses late in the shot clock allowed the Spartans to take over midway throughout the second half and escape Detroit with a win.

The Razorbacks weathered a buzzsaw of a second half that saw Michigan State connect on 17-of-21 second half field goal attempts, including a perfect 6-of-6 from deep to take control of the game.

This team is close, and I know how much that might actually irk fans because it shouldn't be that way. As the old saying goes, Calipari is having to "sleep in the bed he made," which is something he'll have to embrace. Don't think for a second he's even second guessing his choice either — because he's not.

Calipari's squad plays with heart, grit and determination, but at some point they've got to start hitting shots to avoid letting a game unravel. That starts by not being complacent on either end of the floor when moments get tight.

Arkansas guard Jordan Smith Jr. in a loss against Michigan State:



25 PTS | 10-15 FG | 10 REB | 2 AST | 5 STL | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/NX0fvVfS0T — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 26, 2026

Jordan Smith's Best Game Yet

If there's one positive takeaway from this game it's Jordan Smith Jr.'s is finally figuring things out on the offensive end to match his defensive intensity. The former National Gatorade High School Player of the Year finished with a career-high 25 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, two assists and only one turnover against MSU.

After a quiet start to the first half with only six points on 3-of-5 from the field, Smith took over in the second half. Arkansas trailed by 13 with just under five minutes left, but Smith helped get the Hogs back within one possession, as his three-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out, leaving Michigan State with a 70-67 win.

That’s the version of Smith Arkansas fans have been waiting to see. He gets downhill with ease and made so many plays on the defensive end that helped keep the Razorbacks in a game that nearly got away from them.

Arkansas will face another marquee non-conference opponent on Tuesday against North Carolina, but this time it's a true road game. It'll be interesting to see how Calipari puts the ball in Smith’s hands and allows him to get going early before the Hogs find themselves trying to shoot their way out of another hole.

Maybe Tuesday in Chapel Hill is when Calipari’s team finally closes one out and banks a win that could help its NCAA Tournament seeding come March.

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