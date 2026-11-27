For the second time in nine days, Arkansas led in the second half against a fellow power conference team and lost the game.

While it was nearly equally heartbreaking as Arkansas' 81-76 loss to Indiana on Nov. 17, Thursday's 70-67 loss to No. 11 Michigan State in Detroit was arguably more frustrating for John Calipari's squad given how poorly the Hogs played on both ends of the floor.

Arkansas led 31-27 at halftime on the back of stingy defense that completely disappeared over the final 20 minutes. Michigan State scored points in the second half and had a stretch where it made 12 consecutive shots. The Spartans shot 17-21 (81 percent) from the field in the second half and were a perfect 6-6 from three.

Michigan State has caught fire.



They've opened up an 18-2 run. @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/emMhnK2cdJ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 26, 2026

"In the second half [they] ran their stuff," Calipari said. "But the biggest thing is, when they had open shots, they made them, and they created some good shots for themselves."

While the Razorbacks fought late and had an opportunity to tie the game on the final possession, their abundant mistakes, including a putrid 3-23 (13 percent) mark from three and a 10-16 (63 percent) performance from the line gave them little margin for error.

"Really frustrating, especially because we could have put ourselves in a better situation towards the end of the game," freshman guard Jordan Smith Jr. said. "Like missed free throws, we didn't shoot the ball off from the three, but you know, at the end of the day, it's just really just a building block for us to get better overall.

"Could have won that game, but you know, didn't go our way, so we're just going to keep learning. Like, of course, it was frustrating, but we got another game on Tuesday against UNC, so we just got to move past it and just keep getting better."

Arkansas' offense, which was far from explosive but was serviceable in the first half, also dried up. Aside from Smith's 19 second-half points on 7-11 shooting, Arkansas went 6-23 from the field. Billy Richmond scored seven second half points on 2-9 shooting, while Jeremiah Wilkinson went 0-7 in the second half. The Razorbacks as a whole were 1-13 from beyond the arc over the final 20 minutes.

"We had what we had all year, a little lapse," Calipari said. "We gave ourselves a chance. What I'm really proud of is, they didn't quit at the end. They kept playing."

OH MY GOODNESS...



Jordan Smith Jr.'s potential game-tying three rims out at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/Tt0F9KcUKy — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 26, 2026

Thursday's loss to a top-15 team in what was essentially a road game is no cause for panic, but at some point, the Razorbacks have to figure out how to close out contests against good teams.

"'I'm going to grieve for 24 hours," Calipari said. "Then I'll be over this, and I'll move on to the next game. But right now, you know, I'm sick that — the way we played at half. Let's just go 20 more minutes of this, and we're going to be in good shape. We weren't able to... I mean, we're a young team. No excuse though. We played well for 20 [minutes]. Now we got to figure out how we get it to 30, 35, and then when the season is winded down, for 40 minutes we're coming at you."

Arkansas has two non-conference games against power conference teams remaining before SEC play begins. A road trip to North Carolina (5-1) awaits the Razorbacks on Tuesday before they play No. 8 Arizona (7-1) in Phoenix on Dec. 19.

"We got to win one of these games," Calipari said. "Can't lose all of them."

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