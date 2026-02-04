Kentucky didn’t break Calipari, Arkansas just brought him back to himself

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There comes a time in life where things just get stale.

That doesn't mean someone becomes complacent in their position, but for John Calipari at Kentucky it was better to walk away than continue on.

Whether that was first round upsets, seasons that produced 10+ losses, or not having the same fire after the one-and-done philosophy seemed ineffective anymore, deep in the recesses of his mind, it became clear it was time to get out of Lexington one way or another.

Then, a door opened that Calipari didn't expect to consider. A conversation with Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek diverted from a clinic on helping an opposing administrator sell the program to other coaches to, quite literally, talking himself into taking the job.

That's exactly what Calipari did when he left for Arkansas, a position those who aren't well versed in the buisness of college basketball and the sports' history consider a tier below the Wildcats brand. But that's not Calipari.

He is deeply knowledgeable of both and just spent a decent amount of time ranting about the basketball tradition and how to tap into. It's a place where Eddie Sutton laid the foundation, Nolan Richardson fed the monster a national championship, Mike Anderson restored, and Eric Musselman awoke once again

After a long walk to think it over, Calipari decided this was the opportunity he needed to reset and refresh without having to lower the bar. Now, nearly two years into his time at Arkansas, nearly everyone who saw him fading spiritually and emotionally in his final five years at Kentucky talk about how much lighter and happier he seems to be.

They see a light in a pair of eyes that had gone dead in the constant cycle of love and hate in Kentucky. One of those people will be on the opposing bench this weekend in Starkville.

Fellow SEC coach Chris Jans of Mississippi State is among those who considers Calipari to be "rejuvenated" after reaching the Sweet 16 last season with a solid 16-6 start to this year despite a brutal schedule.

“Just from watching him and competing against him at Kentucky and now he’s at Arkansas, I’m certainly in no position to speak for him, but from the outside looking in, he seems rejuvenated,” Jans said Monday. “He just seems like he’s got a little different bounce to his step. I’d say the change, I would imagine he would say, and I don’t pay too much attention to it, has been really, really good for him at this point in his career.



“Obviously they had a heck of a run there down the stretch of the SEC and in the NCAA Tournament after a rough start. This year, they reloaded and have a heck of a basketball team. So, again, I don’t know what he has said publicly. But, from an outside perspective, it looks like it’s been a really good move for him.”

Calipari won't say it aloud, but the switch to Arkansas has probably added another 10 years to his coaching life because expectations are different for the Razorbacks. Kentucky wants to go undefeated, stack the first round of the NBA draft with Wildcats, win the regular season championship, and for some reason that is incomprehensible to Hogs fans, their Kentucky counterparts are obsessed with winning the SEC Tournament.

Meanwhile, at Arkansas, it's about one thing — dominating the NCAA Tournament with an eye on claiming a national championship with or without all the other accolades.

While old habits are hard to break, for Calipari, all the other pressures are stripped aside so the bottom line is clearly competing for national championships. However, in this current climate, it's certainly hard to achieve on a consistent basis, although the Razorbacks are far better positioned than most as of late.

During a near two decade run when Arkansas was irrelevant on the hardwood, Bud Walton was still a difficult place to win even if NCAA Tournament appearances were sporadic. In this decade, it's been borderline impossible for even the best teams.

Calipari's been given the opportunity to raise the ceiling at Arkansas where championships and Final Four goals can be achieved. Donors have given him all the resources necessary to recruit on the high school level for 5-star game changers and impact transfers.

Level Playing Field

Even on the basketball side there's been a turn in recent years that has created more parity across the college landscape as diversity in the Final Four in recent years proves that.

Season Final Four 2022 Kansas, North Carolina, Duke, Villanova 2023 UConn, San Diego State, Miami, Florida Atlantic 2024 UConn, Alabama, Purdue, NC State 2025 Florida, Houston, Duke, Auburn

There's at least 10 teams capable of winning the title this year, plus another six that can compete for a national championship if things just fall right. Calipari has the Razorbacks in a good position, but the team is not good enough yet to win the national championship.

There's a detailed list involving defensive improvement, better free throw shooting and a need for way more effort in regard to rebounding. They're good enough right now, but will need to be great by March.

Too many years ending in good enough will wear on fans who believe in Calipari and swear he has been given everything he needs to get to the finals.

What Winning at Mississippi State Means

Calipari does have a pep in his step, and if he can get his players to consider listening to him rather than the outside noise, his current team is talented enough to go toe-to-toe with college basketball's best.

That switch must be flipped quick because Mississippi State's Chris Jans is dubbed "The Dentist" for a reason by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. His brand of basketball isn't palate pleasing, but it has snuck up on some teams during his time at the D-I level, whether that's been in Starkville with the Bulldogs or New Mexico State.

If Arkansas can win this Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum, that will be one large step for Arkansas to reestablish its confidence. But if the Razorbacks fall victim to the surgical grind, receiving anything higher than an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament will be a challenge.

Back to His Roots

Calipari didn’t leave Kentucky because he forgot how to win. He left because the weight of expectation had become heavier than the joy of coaching.

Every season in Lexington was judged by a long list of accomplishments at the highest level, and anything less was treated as failure, no matter how difficult the modern college game has become.

Arkansas offers him something different. The standards are still high, but the air is cleaner.

He can build without every missed shot becoming a referendum on his legacy. He can teach without every loss being viewed as a decline in his tenure.

This type of freedom matters for a coach who has spent decades carrying one of the heaviest brands in the sport.

He built UMass into a national power and spent a handful of years getting Memphis to the cusp of a national championship.

He finally got over the hump at Kentucky on the shoulders of Anthony Davis and company after dominating their way through the SEC.

If Calipari truly looks rejuvenated, as Chris Jans suggests, it’s because he found a place where he can coach again instead of constantly defending what he’s already accomplished. And in today’s college basketball landscape, that might be the most dangerous version of Calipari there is.

Hogs Feed: