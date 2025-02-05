Knox Saving Best for Last, Grows Into Player Coaches Anticipated
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Karter Knox signed with Coach John Calipari out of high school, he was one of the more respected prospects nationally at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds.
As any player does early on, attack mode in college is much different than the Overtime Elite ranks. Knox was aggressive as a senior in Atlanta while displaying a full offensive assault in his final prep season.
“The tendency is for young people is to settle for jump shots which makes him look one dimensional,” assistant coach Kenny Payne said Tuesday afternoon. “Getting [Knox] comfortable on the court, which comes with experience to say look, ‘I can add these things to my game.’”
His comfort level has reached new heights of late, demonstrating why he was given 5-star status in high school. The true freshman’s first 10 games was far from expectations with five points and three rebounds per game on 35% shooting from the floor, 22% from three and 67% at the free throw line.
Since SEC play started, Knox has doubled his average over the past 11 games to nine points, three rebounds, and one assist on 43% shooting, 35% from three and 89% at the charity stripe. His growth as a player comes at a crucial time in the season as Arkansas looks for guys to step up in injured guard Boogie Fland’s absence.
“He’s learning the importance of being a defender,” Payne said. “He’s done a great job in not just only getting better from the beginning of the season to now to locking into defensive concepts, to getting rebounds, making passes, things that he’s never done before. He’s embracing that.”
Without Fland in the line-up, Arkansas had concerns about its ability to score consistently. Knox’s emergence over the past month gives the Razorbacks an option to stay afloat offensively which has pleased his coaching staff.
“We know he can score,” Payne said. “We need him to score. We need him to score in a multitude of ways, but to see him grow like this has been gratifying.”