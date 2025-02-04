Texas' Johnson, Arkansas' Fland Considered Elite NBA Picks
Fans should've been treated to a battle between one-and-done freshman stars when Arkansas plays at Texas on Wednesday night. But the Razorbacks' exciting Boogie Fland is sidelined following right thumb surgery so he won't get to match skills with the Longhorns' shooting star Tre Johnson.
Arkansas has other top talent to challenge Johnson and his Texas teammates — including former Razorback Tramon Mark — and NBA scouts will surely be watching closely. Both Fland and Johnson are tabbed to be drafted in the first round.
Johnson, who leads the Southeastern Conference in scoring at 19.0 per game, will surely take the pros' money as he's the best pure scorer in the upcoming draft. Fland was considered the best point guard in the draft but is likely out for the season and might — not likely, but never say never — consider a second season at Arkansas.
NBA Draft Room has Johnson tabbed as the No. 4 overall pick in its mock draft. The 6-foot-6 guard shoots well from deep, can put it on the floor to get his own shot from the mid-range or at the hoop, and has size to challenge the bigs.
Freshmen and international players are predicted to dominate the first round of the draft.
NBA Draft Room predicts the top three picks in 2025 will be:
* Duke's versatile 6-11 freshman forward Cooper Flagg.
* Rutgers' 6-5 freshman wing Dylan Harper.
* Rutgers' 6-9 freshman forward Ace Bailey.
Flagg has made the biggest splash in college basketball this season and solidified his spot atop all the mock drafts. He was considered the best prospect for the 2025 draft when he left high school last spring and his guard skill set, court awareness and size make him the unquestioned prize.
Sports Illustrated's top three projected picks are:
* Flagg.
* Harper.
* Illinois combo guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
Jakucionis showed his skills in the Illini's 90-77 victory over Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day in Kansas City. The 6-6 freshman from Lithuania torched the Hogs for 23 points, six rebounds and four assists. While Harper and many others will undoubtedly have excellent pro careers, it's Flagg who stands out. He's been compared to a bigger Scottie Pippen but I see him as a faster, more athletic Larry Bird.
Of Johnson, the projected fourth pick by NBA Draft Room, the site says: Tre is a pure bucket-getter who can fill it up from 3 levels. He’s super smooth with the ball and makes the game look easy. He’s not an elite athlete but gets it done with his super high skill level, good handles and great shooting touch. He’s had some ups and downs this year but his iso-scoring ability is special and he’ll be a bucket in the NBA.
In Sports Illustrated's rankings, Johnson is predicted to go sixth. SI has VJ Edgecombe, the 6-10 Baylor freshman, going fourth with Bailey fifth and Georgia's 6-11 freshman Asa Newell seventh. NBA Draft Room tabbed Edgecombe fifth behind Johnson, with Jakucionis sixth and Newell 12th.
NBA Draft Room, updated on Monday, predicts the 6-2 Fland to be picked 18th by the Houston Rockets, an up-and-coming team with a 32-17 record, good for third place in the highly competitive Western Conference.
Of Fland, the site says: An ultra-quick lead guard who controls the pace of the game. A bucket who can score from the perimeter and is a deft ball handler who is tough to keep out of the lane. Will likely miss the rest of the season after having thumb surgery.
NBA Draft Room tabs Arkansas junior forward Adou Thiero as the 54th pick to the Nuggets and says: A powerful athlete who can guard all over the court and is starting to put it together on the offensive end. A great rebounder for his position who can bang in the paint, plays with power and some finesse as well. Is coming on as a 3pt shooter.
Thiero is predicted 35th overall to the Nets by Sports Illustrated with Fland falling all the way to 48th, no doubt due to his surgery and uncertain recovery. Zvonimir Ivisic, the Hogs' 7-2 forward, is slotted 58th to the Rockets.
The NBA draft is only two rounds, 60 picks. NBA Draft Room ranks players well beyond that who could potentially sign as free agents. That list includes Hogs D.J. Wagner (No. 71), Trevon Brazile (79), Ivisic (87), Johnell Davis (121) and Jonas Aidoo (138).
Arkansas and Texas tip off Wednesday on ESPN2 at 8 p.m.