Razorbacks Set to Finish Phase One With Much Still to Prove
The first phase of Arkansas' regular season concludes Monday against an overmatched opponent, so we won't learn a lot about the Razorbacks in their sixth game. That'll change in a hurry with game seven.
When the No. 20 Razorbacks watched film of Maryland-Eastern Shore's last game, coaches were likely ignoring the Hawks and giving a scouting report on the other team. That was No. 25 Illinois, which drubbed the Hawks 87-40.
Coincidentally, Arkansas (4-1) starts phase 2 of its schedule against Illinois (3-0) on Thanksgiving Day in Kansas City. Tip is set for 3 p.m. on CBS.
Maryland-Eastern Shore, 2-6, is from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The Hawks lost 102-63 at Vanderbilt in their season opener but only trailed by a dozen at intermission.
That 12-point halftime deficit is how Arkansas coach John Calipari got his players' attention (OK, not so much, but a bit) for tomorrow's tilt. But I guarantee you the Hogs spent a good deal of time this weekend talking about Illinois and working toward that Turkey Day showdown.
Phase 2 is where the Hogs will learn a lot about themselves. They play three teams from two other power conferences and will likely be challenged three times -- if not four, with UTSA a good program -- in just 13 days.
As discussed in an previous story, the Hogs' season has four phases:
* Phase 1: Five mid-major foes, some tough, and No. 8 Baylor.
* Phase 2: Four games, three biggies: Illinois, Miami, Michigan.
* Phase 3: Three win-ables and three weeks of intense practice.
* Phase 4: Brutal 18-game SEC schedule from Jan. 4 to March 8.
Coaches will break their lengthy conference schedules into phases also. I'll leave that to Coach Cal and his talented staff. They might not even agree with my schedule breakdown but makes sense to me.
The first six games give an idea of what the Hogs have, who is ready for prime time, and what needs work. What Calipari needs most -- this would be his early Christmas present -- is health for big men Jonas Aido and Travon Brazile.
Add the 6-11 Aidoo, who was All-SEC First Team last season and All-Defensive Team, and Brazile's improving inside-outside skills to go alongside the versatility of 7-2 Zvonimir Ivišić and the Hogs will boast a competent -- if not excellent -- front line.
Put that big man rotation on the back end of Arkansas' sometimes suffocating perimeter defense and a host of teams will have trouble scoring on Cal's kids. Right now -- not sure if they'll have a short bench again against Illinois -- the Hogs must avoid fouling.
Calipari installed a zone defense but it's not his preference. That negates a bit of the edge Arkansas can get if guards Boogie Fland, DJ Wagner and Nelly Davis are able to shut down opposing guards -- and they appear capable.
So, what do the Hogs get out of a match with Maryland-Eastern Shore? Much-needed playing time for freshmen Karter Knox and Billy Richmond III, who will be among the team's nine-man rotation but have been inconsistent at best so far.
Calipari can switch defenses, give his players game time experience playing zone or pressuring full court if he chooses. He can mix and match lineup combinations, let folks continue to get comfortable with each other.
Illinois (4-1) could make the Hogs uncomfortable. They lost 100-87 to No. 2 Alabama, after trailing by 14 at halftime.
Illinois, a No 3 seed in last season's NCAA Tournament, has had only other close game, a 12-point win against Oakland. So, when the Hogs scout Illinois, they can also take a look at Oakland, the team that ends phase 3 on their schedule.
Calipari and much of his staff already knows a lot about Oakland, though. That's the team that knocked Kentucky, Cal's former school, out of March Madness last March.