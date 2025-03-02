Loss to Gamecocks Will Change Hogs' Future Roster Construction Plans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At a time the Arkansas Razorbacks couldn't have a letdown performance it happened Saturday afternoon.
With all the good will that coach John Calipari's team has built since its victory at Kentucky Feb. 1 hasn't completely dissolved but the Razorbacks can't do it again. With an already short bench and two of its best scoring options unavailable to injury, losses are going to happen and did against South Carolina.
Calipari's move to run with a strict nine man rotation while his other roster spots going to walk-on's has completely backfired on him. He knew going into this roster experiment that it would have huge ramifications if an injury happened to one key player (Boogie Fland) but Adou Thiero's absence has him down to a skeleton crew.
"We needed to have more [players on the roster]," Calipari said after the loss to South Carolina." You don’t plan on what happened, but we needed more guys. But, you know, when we had the guys, we played better as we got shorter. Less guys. But now, I’m going to say it again, it’s not only being injured, you can’t have three or four of your seven play poorly and you expect to win."
The Razorbacks were among the hottest teams in the country over the past month even with losses to top ten teams such as Texas A&M, Alabama and Auburn. With such a thin margin of error, Arkansas couldn't afford any bad losses like Saturday's at South Carolina.
Colonial Life Arena hasn't been a friendly venue to Calipari throughout his coaching career in the SEC as he is now 4-6 overall in road games at South Carolina. Without a definitive return of forward Adou Thierio, Arkansas will have to continue fighting shorthanded toward an NCAA Tournament at-large bid and not let one bad performance unravel its hard work to get back in the discussion to dance.
"But, I’m going to say it again, from Febraury 1, the rest of February, there were eight games. We won five. 5-3," Calipari said. "Three of them were against Top-10 teams we lost to, and we had a chance in all three. These kids have fought and battled and played together and we hit a dud."
Arkansas has two games remaining in the regular season including a huge road showdown at Vanderbilt and wrap things up against Mississippi State next Saturday. While there's no trades, late season free agency or such in the college game, the Hogs' are severely limited and Calipari will have to live and learn with it.
"Here’s what I’ll tell you right now. I can’t make any trades, I can’t pick up anybody at the wire, this is who it is," Calipari said. "So what we’ve done, how do we make this work? And that’s all I’ve been thinking about. That’s what I’ve been doing all season and now we’ve got two games left, we’re going to be in dogfights both games."