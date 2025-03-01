In-state 2026 Defensive Target Announces Official Visit to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Little Rock Parkview 4-star linebacker Jakore Smith has announced future official and unofficial visits this spring and summer.
The 6-foot, 200 pound prospect currently holds 15 scholarship offers, but actively says he hasn’t narrowed down his list of potential suitors. Smith will make unofficial stops at Oklahoma (March 12) and Texas A&M (March 22) before taking official visits at Oklahoma State (April 18), Kansas State (May 29), Nebraska (June 13) and Arkansas (June 20).
Smith helped Parkview to its third consecutive state championship with a 13-1 record in 2024. He is currently ranked as the No. 199 overall athlete in the 2026 class, No. 12 linebacker and No. 2 player in the state, according to 247sports.
He boasts a 4.3 second 40-yard dash which can pay off at the next level at places like Arkansas and other programs shifting to smaller, faster linebackers who can cover running backs and receivers. That alone has drawn attention from other Power Four schools such as Nebraska, Alabama and Michigan.
Throughout his junior year Smith visited Arkansas, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri. He is just the latest in a growing line of Parkview athletes to receive a chance at the college level in recent years.
The Razorbacks have recruited Parkview well over the years, which includes the development of receiver turned defensive end Jamaal Anderson. Lightly recruited at the FBS level as a member of the 2004 class, Anderson went on to be drafted No. 8 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft after recording over 130 tackles, 35 tackles for loss 17.5 sacks in two seasons at Arkansas..
Other notable Razorbacks from the Patriots include wide receiver Kolian Jackson, running back James Jointer, tight end Erin Outley, quarterback Landon Rogers, defensive lineman Kenyon Jackson and defensive tackle Markell Utsey.
Arkansas is currently ranked No. 9 early on in the 2026 recruiting rankings with a pair of 4-star prospects committed and a handful of 3-star athletes. A potential commitment of Smith would be an obvious boost for defensive coordinator Travis Williams' already impressive haul, pushing the Razorbacks to No. 7, according to 247sports class calculator tool.