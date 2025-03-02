Murray-Boyles Outscores Hapless Hogs for 34 Shocking Minutes
Let's get straight to it and call Saturday's first half the worst -- or give some grace and say maybe just the second most pathetic performance -- in the history of Razorback basketball.
For coach John Calipari and his team, it was embarrassing. They had to be shocked and disappointed. Let's throw in humiliated, mortified and ashamed.
Must've been an equally bad plane ride home after the Hog slaughter administered by the lowly South Carolina Gamecocks, who entered Saturday's game with a 1-14 record in the SEC.
Make that 2-14 after their 72-53 carving up of the Hogs, who were historically bad for most of the game. Only a closing 22-6 edge by Arkansas in the six minutes made this one seem closer than it was.
Arkansas' ineptitude brought to mind a game I witnessed in Lincoln, Neb., just about two weeks shy of 38 long years ago. To me, it set the standard for how badly a team could play for 20 minutes.
Coach Nolan Richardson's second Arkansas team had survived an NIT opener by topping Arkansas State by three, then traveled to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
At intermission, the Hogs had 12 points. That's a bucket less than Saturday when Arkansas was down 32-14 to South Carolina.
Difference is, Richardson's team -- he played 12 guys that night and all scored -- was nearly as good in the second half as they were bad in the first.
The Razorbacks rallied from a 31-12 deficit to win the next 20 minutes 59-47. They still lost, 78-71, but had a chance to pull it.
Calipari's team never even sniffed a chance to win. The Gamecocks, led by star sophomore Collin Murray-Boyles, started the second half on a 15-4 spurt that lengthened to 34-17 for a 35-point advantage.
Murray-Boyles finished with a career-high 35 points on 12-of-16 shooting and 11-of-12 free throws. He scored 11 straight for the Gamecocks early in the second half and had 24 of their first 50 points.
With 6:04 left in the game, Murray-Boyles surpassed his previous career high and had outscored Arkansas' team, 32-31.
By then, even Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek had had turned off his TV and started to fix his leaky sink or simply do anything else less painful than the Hogs' cringeworthy debacle.
How bad was it? Really bad:
* 14 points in a half was least for Arkansas in 25 years.
* 14 points was worst by any SEC team this season.
* Razorbacks shot 3-for-24 in the first half.
* In 27 minutes, they scored 18 points.
* Hogs started 0-for-17 on 3-pointers.
Calipari, as disappointed, as he was, took the proper perspective. Can't win when three of your seven guys play poorly, he said. He was presumably referencing Nelly Davis, Zvonimir Ivisic and Traylon Burks.
That trio combined for 15 points. Big Z got all six of his in the final 3:47. Davis scored all seven of his in a two-minute span with less than six on the clock.
Calipari wasn't happy but gave his players some grace. He mentioned the recent stretch where the Hogs played well, losing only to Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M -- all set to be among the top 10 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
"From February 1, the rest of February, there were eight games," Calipari said. "We won five. 5-3. Three of them were against Top-10 teams we lost to, and we had a chance in all three. These kids have fought and battled and playd together and we hit a dud."
Indeed, they did. The Gamecocks led 6-0 and 18-2 in a wire-to-wire whipping that was so bad Calipari felt helpless to assist his players who spent the day chipping paint off the rim with horrible shots.
An unofficial count had at least five Hogs tossing up air balls. It happened so often the South Carolina students weren't sure who to taunt. It was like a disease that spread throughout the team.
So, it was Jaden Karuletwa to the rescue. Who is that, you would be fair in asking. After all, the 6-foot-5 freshman is likely only known as No. 0 sitting on Arkansas' bench. But he's a scholarship player, not the walk-on many probably assumed.
Calipari inserted Karuletwa, an excellent shooter, with 18:10 left in the second half and the Hogs trailing 34-16. He was understandably tentative and was on the floor for just under two uneventful minutes.
That more than doubled his court time for the entire season as he'd only played the final seconds against Central Arkansas and North Carolina A&T.
Does this crush Arkansas' NCAA Tournament hopes? Not at all. They finish with Tuesday's game at Vanderbilt and Saturday's home finale against No. 24 Mississippi State.
Win both and the Hogs will likely remain a No. 10 seed for March Madness. Win one of those two and they'll sneak in. That's what it boils down to, barring a mini-run in the SEC Tournament.
Calipari said he'll go to church Sunday and then watch a replay of Saturday's crushing defeat before beginning preparations for Vanderbilt.
I suggest Calipari do himself a favor and not watch the game. Once was enough torture for any Hog fan, even the coach.