Hogs Show Resolve, Unrattled When Behind Early This Season

Battle tested Razorbacks make Van Horn confident in his team even when facing multi-run defecits so far in non-conference slate

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Christian Foutch delivers a pitch during 2023 season against Lipscomb at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Christian Foutch delivers a pitch during 2023 season against Lipscomb at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Walt Beazley-Arkansas Communications
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn has seen plenty of things go right and wrong throughout his career.

One thing he won't allow himself to get worked up about is his team being down by as many as eight runs in the very early stages of a nine inning game. The Razorbacks found themselves down 9-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, but rallied with 10 runs in a matter of minutes.

Razorbacks pitcher Gabe Gaeckle in first inning against the Charlotte 49ers
Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Gabe Gaeckle in first inning against the Charlotte 49ers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Logan Maxwell hammered one out of the park to start which led to musical bases by the rest of the line-up with most seeing the plate twice in the fourth inning. Arkansas' hot bats were no surprise to Van Horn as he praised his team's toughness.

"I told you this team’s pretty tough early," Van Horn said Friday after Arkansas' 11-10 win over Charlotte. "I like the make up of the team and they have a little bit of an attitude and they’ve very confident and they’re talented."

The Razorbacks have been behind on multiple occasions this season including the season opener against Washington State. Arkansas also found itself tied at two apiece in Game 3 against the Cougars, but were able to capitalize on strong bullpen pitching from Dylan Carter, Parker Coil and Christian Foutch.

"When we came back and won the first game of the year, kind of let a lead slip away, I didn’t see anybody panic in there," Van Horn said. "Came back and punched in a couple. They gave it to us, but we took it. Still had to earn it."

Van Horn says his team has an edge to them that no lead is ever safe against the Razorbacks.

"Same today," Van Horn said. "You get into the [fourth] and [fifth] inning you’re down eight runs, it makes it a little more difficult. But we had time and they’re pretty fearless. They feel like we can do it."

Arkansas' hitters continued to struggle with consistency, not scoring a run after its offensive barrage in the fourth inning. While Friday starter Gabe Gaeckle and reliever Colin Fisher were touched up a bit, the trio of Carter, Coil and Foutch limited any type of offense the 49ers could muster by giving up two hits, six strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in the dugout against the Charlotte 49ers
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in the dugout against the Charlotte 49ers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Charlotte coach Robert Woodard knew how hard this series would be on his mid-major team going into a SEC environment. His 49ers took what Arkansas gave them early on and it was almost enough for a major upset until the Razorbacks' deep pitching staff opted to show out.

“We knew that Arkansas’ bull pen was going to be really good and they showed that tonight," Woodard said after the loss. "Fortunately we just gave them one too many. It was like first team to 11 wins and that was them tonight.”

Jacob Davis
