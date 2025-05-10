Maybe we're all jumping gun assuming Boogie heading to NBA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The more week hearing projections about Boogie Fland's future the more it seems the assumption he was headed to the NBA might not be a slam dunk.
But that doesn't mean he would automatically return to Arkansas.
If he pulls his name out of the summer draft, he would likely be one of the most highly-sought transfers. Fland can do that because he put his name into the transfer portal before the window closed and can come back to college.
To say it again, that doesn't mean it would be the Razorbacks.
When Fland came to Arkansas, he was projected as a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. He's dropped a little since then.
The thumb surgery that knocked him out of several games over the final six weeks of the season is part of it. Not being very consistent with his shooting, particularly layups, has caused his draft stock to fall in early projections.
On the Sports Illustrated Big Board for the draft, he is ranked as the No. 44 player in the draft. Kevin Sweeney noted on players facing these decisions of whether to stay in the draft or not Fland falls in the category.
Apparently word is already leaking out other teams would be licking their chops to get him. Maybe the biggest name so far would be defending national champion Florida.
If John Calipari wants him back in Fayetteville, they are going to have to put up a big amount of money.
There's also the addition of the top point guard recruit, Darius Acuff, the nature conclusion to draw is Calipari wasn't expecting him to return. Or was ready to move on with somebody else. We have no idea really.
Sweeney's analysis indicated what some people have been saying throughout the process.
"Like most players, Fland would likely prefer to see his stock be strong enough to go pro now, but it might be safer to go back to college than risk slipping into the late second round," Sweeney wrote.
Calipari has put together one of (if not at the top) of high school recruiting classes in the country. To win a championship these days, having some experienced players is more important.
While the Razorbacks haven't done badly, you never know which way those transfers will turn out when the season starts.
The return of Trevon Brazile was big. If Karter Knox pulls his name out of the draft to return that would give the Hogs the best-performing point guard down the stretch last season. That's another factor in Fland's decision.
Point guard is getting to be a crowded position for the Hogs. Exactly how Calipari and his staff configure that offense to get more than one on the floor at a time will be interest.
Expecting Boggie to come back might be a stretch ... even if he doesn't go to the NBA. Which just might require some extensive shoehorning a spot on the roster for him.
Just one more thing for Calipari to figure out in the off-season.