NBA Draft Decisions: Top 15 Players Who Could Return to College or Turn Pro
Next week’s NBA draft combine is key for college coaches and the NBA as several of what could be the best players in college next season audition in front of all 30 pro teams. The explosion of NIL deals and revenue sharing is keeping more top talents in school, but there are still several high-level players who are torn between a return to college or turning pro and strengthening an already impressive 2025 draft class.
Here’s a look at 15 names to track during next week’s combine in Chicago facing key stay-or-go decisions.
Carter Bryant, Arizona Wildcats
Sports Illustrated Big Board Rank: 18
Bryant averaged only 6.5 points per game this season but oozes potential as a bigger wing with impressive shooting flashes. He shot 39% from three on nearly three attempts per game in Big 12 play and blossomed into a key part of Arizona’s Sweet 16 run after a slow start to the season. Bryant is a guy I would prioritize with a pick in the late teens or early 20s, the type of area that would make it difficult to say no to turning pro. But Arizona is a good place for him to develop, and coming back to school wouldn’t be a total shock.
Thomas Sorber, Georgetown Hoyas
SI Big Board Rank: 19
After an outstanding freshman season was cut short due to injury, Sorber has a fascinating decision ahead of him. The foot injury that sidelined him late in the season likely will keep him out of most pre-draft workouts and on-floor work at the combine. He’d be among the highest-paid players in college basketball with the chance to propel himself to the lottery with a big sophomore year at Georgetown, but NBA teams view him similarly to the top-20 grade I’ve given him, it will be hard to roll the dice on coming back.
Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB Blazers/Michigan Wolverines
SI Big Board Rank: 27
Lendeborg had a phenomenal season at UAB, and as a former juco player, he has one more season of college eligibility. His commitment to Michigan (and the significant NIL package that comes with it) provides him some leverage to go through the draft process and attempt to secure a promise, either in the late first round or as a second-rounder with multiple guaranteed years. Michigan seems confident in its ability to get Lendeborg to campus, but a big combine showing might make that even more of an uphill battle.
Alex Condon, Florida Gators
SI Big Board Rank: 33
Condon’s rise from little-known Australian recruit to potential first-rounder is a testament both to his work ethic and Florida’s elite evaluation skills. The Gators would love to run it back with Condon for his junior year and take a stab at back-to-back titles, but if Condon can play his way into a first-round promise, he’ll stay in the draft.
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn Tigers
SI Big Board Rank: 34
Pettiford is one of the highest-leverage stay-or-go decisions. He was outstanding as Auburn’s sixth man last season, providing a youthful spark on an old Tigers team that went to the Final Four. Bruce Pearl is prepared to give Pettiford the keys in Year 2 and has built a strong team around him. But a strong combine (both from a measurements and on-court perspective) could make coming back to school a more difficult proposition.
Labaron Philon, Alabama Crimson Tide
SI Big Board Rank: 35
Philon is “all in” on turning pro after a strong freshman season at Alabama. While still inconsistent as a three-point shooter, Philon showed some serious flashes, playing with elite pace and real skill in ball screens. He could be one of the top guards in college basketball if he returns to school, but anyone in position for a guaranteed NBA contract will still have trouble turning that down.
Cedric Coward, Washington State Cougars/Duke Blue Devils
SI Big Board Rank: 36
Coward has committed to Duke in the transfer portal but still has a real chance to stay in this draft, especially with a strong combine showing. He is a highly intriguing prospect given his positional size, shooting and feel for the game, as well as his unique background, climbing from Division III to Eastern Washington, following his head coach from there to Washington State and now potentially playing for a blueblood. He played just six games this season due to injury and could prove plenty to scouts in Chicago.
Drake Powell, North Carolina Tar Heels
SI Big Board Rank: 37
Powell didn’t have the season he had hoped for as a freshman at North Carolina, but right now seems intent on staying in the draft process despite falling from being a projected lottery pick in the preseason to a potential second-rounder. NBA teams with patience will see value in an athlete of Powell’s caliber as a developmental project, and there’d be risk involved in coming back to school and failing to make meaningful strides.
Milos Uzan, Houston Cougars
SI Big Board Rank: 39
Uzan has been on NBA radars for multiple years but vaulted up boards with a strong close to the season with Houston. He shot an impressive 43% from three and showcased a level of toughness that scouts had been hoping to see at previous stops. It’d be a bit of a surprise if he elected to return to school, though the Cougars would certainly love to have him back if he has a change of heart.
Darrion Williams, Texas Tech Red Raiders/Transfer Portal
SI Big Board Rank: 42
Williams is a somewhat unorthodox prospect as a bruising point forward or blend wing at the next level. He doesn’t possess the speed or overall athleticism of other prospects, but makes up for it with his feel and versatility. It wouldn’t be surprising for a team in the early second round to fall in love with him and give him enough certainty to keep his name in the draft, but he’s also keeping his options open in the portal if feedback isn’t as friendly.
Boogie Fland, Arkansas Razorbacks/Transfer Portal
SI Big Board Rank: 44
For most of the season, Fland seemed destined to be a one-and-done prospect. But a late-season injury combined with efficiency woes has Fland’s stock more in flux heading into the combine. Because of that, he entered the portal ahead of the NCAA’s deadline and has a number of suitors, including defending national champion Florida, which has made a significant push for the former elite recruit. Like most players, Fland would likely prefer to see his stock be strong enough to go pro now, but it might be safer to go back to college than risk slipping into the late second round.
RJ Luis Jr., St. John’s Red Storm/Transfer Portal
SI Big Board Rank: 47
Luis won Big East Player of the Year and helped St. John’s to its 31-win season. The draft has been priority No. 1, and he’ll look to showcase improvements to his perimeter game in order to secure the promise of a guaranteed contract ahead of the draft decision deadline. If not, he’ll command some serious money in the transfer market, though options for big-money roster spots like the one Luis would command are dwindling.
Jamir Watkins, Florida State/Transfer Portal
SI Big Board Rank: 50
Watkins went down to the wire with his stay-or-go decision last year, then spurned portal suitors to go back to Florida State. A return to FSU seems a lot less likely this time with a new coach in Luke Loucks, but a college return is at least on the table, and Watkins would be heavily pursued in the portal if he elects to go back to school. That said, Watkins will turn 24 this summer, making him one of the older prospects in this class. Waiting another year to turn pro might hurt his stock more than it helps.
Otega Oweh, Kentucky Wildcats
SI Big Board Rank: NR
Oweh exploded in Mark Pope’s system after transferring in from Oklahoma, earning second-team All-SEC honors after averaging more than 16 points per game this season. His athletic profile should intrigue some NBA teams, but demonstrating more consistency as a shooter will be essential for him to make a push for a guaranteed contract. With a hefty NIL payday on the table should he return to Kentucky, I’d expect him to spend 2025–26 in college.
Isaiah Evans, Duke Blue Devils
SI Big Board Rank: NR
Evans was a five-star recruit who had some electric moments off the bench for Duke as a freshman, shooting 42% from three. He still has plenty to prove after playing inconsistent minutes and not showing off a ton beyond his shooting ability. Plenty of NBA teams could show interest in him as a second round dice roll to develop, but Evans would probably benefit from coming back to school and could boost his stock substantially with a big role at Duke in 2025–26.