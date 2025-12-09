Meleek Thomas helping power Razorbacks’ steady early-season progress

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman guard Meleek Thomas has spent the first weeks of the season building a strong case as one of the most consistent newcomers in college basketball.

If nothing else, fans all talk about when he comes up with a steal or is raining in a key shot, one way or the other. While he has only started two of his nine games, his impact has helped the Hogs return to the Top 25 and stay there.

Thomas has scored double figures in every game he has played. His 16.9 points per game rank second on the Razorbacks roster.

He also sits second in assists and leads Arkansas in steals and made threes. For a player still adjusting to the college game, Thomas has become a steady source of production on both ends.

His work has now pushed him to No. 7 in the national freshman power rankings from On3.com. Those rankings look only at on-court performance and not long-term upside. Even with that narrow focus, Thomas has created a dependable role that keeps growing each week.

Arkansas has leaned on his ability to create shots, pressure the ball and bring energy when the team needs it. The Razorbacks’ staff has used him in different line-ups, and his effort has fit each situation well.

Thomas arrived with expectations, but his immediate impact has come in simple ways. He has found open shots, attacked lanes and stayed active around loose balls. Those details have helped the Hogs climb back into the national picture.

🔥 Freshman Impact Watch | Week 6.



The Top 10 true freshmen shaping college basketball so far this season. 👀



[FULL BREAKDOWN] 👉 https://t.co/BhACTrMBc9 pic.twitter.com/wxxkyfm7Uv — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) December 8, 2025

Top freshman performers shaping national picture

The freshman class across the country has taken over early-season storylines. Many first-year players are producing at high levels, making the national debate for top newcomer a lively one as December arrives.

The Razorbacks are right in the middle of that and part of it is because they also saw one of the best up close and personal. At the top sits Duke forward Cam Boozer.

He has averaged 23.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 10 games. Boozer leads the Blue Devils in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. Duke moved to No. 2 in the Top 25 after wins over Florida and Michigan State, and Boozer has remained central to that rise.

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson checks in next after posting 19.3 points and 10.6 rebounds across nine games. He has six double-doubles and leads UNC in scoring, rebounds and steals. The Tar Heels are 9-1 and No. 12 in the Top 25.

BYU’s AJ Dybantsa has been steady as well, averaging 19.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. He has scored at least 15 points in every game and shoots 44.4% from three during high-major contests.

Houston guard Kingston Flemings follows after scoring more than 20 points in two of his last three outings. In his most recent performance against Florida State, he posted 21 points, five assists and eight steals. He ranks second on the team in scoring and leads the Cougars in steals and assists.

Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat continues to play a key role for an undefeated team. He averages 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while helping Arizona to a 4-0 mark in high-major games.

Meleek Thomas was born to score the basketball.



Through 9 games (only 2 starts) Western PA's finest is averaging...



27.9 MPG

16.9 PPG

4.2 RPG

3.1 APG

41% FG

35% 3FG pic.twitter.com/qPEJuV5e88 — George Michalowski (@MichalowskiCBB) December 8, 2025

Other standouts filling out Top 10

Washington forward Hannes Steinbach sits at No. 6 on the list after missing a few early games. In the six he has played, the 6-foot-9 forward from Germany has five double-doubles and averages 12.8 rebounds. His 31.2 player efficiency rating leads the Big Ten.

Thomas holds the seventh spot, just ahead of several productive newcomers. Illinois forward David Mirkovic has posted four double-doubles and sits second in the Big Ten in total rebounds. His 27-point, 21-rebound game in November helped his early rise.

Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie has averaged 21.0 points and has reached at least 20 points five times. Providence guard Stefan Vaaks rounds out the list after scoring in double figures in all 10 games. Vaaks leads the Big East in made threes and sits fourth in three-point percentage.

Across the country, freshmen are shaping the season in many ways. Some are driving the success of ranked teams, and others are becoming key pieces in rebuilding programs. The common thread has been steady production, and Thomas fits that pattern well.

List of Freshmen averaging at least

17.8 pts | 6.5 reb | 4.8 ast | 1.8 steals



Meleek Thomas



That's the list. pic.twitter.com/cTEFDoBoLh — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 16, 2025

Thomas trending upward for Razorbacks

As the season enters its next stretch, the Razorbacks continue to find ways to use Thomas as a reliable offensive option.

His scoring has arrived from many areas — midrange pull-ups, drives and spot-up threes. His defensive activity also stands out, with 1.6 steals per game.

Arkansas has relied on a balanced roster, but Thomas’ spark has helped fill gaps during slower stretches. His ability to give quick scoring bursts has been valuable as the Hogs try to climb higher in the rankings.

His role will continue to evolve, but his early production shows he is already a major part of the Arkansas offense. If his scoring remains steady, he could rise even higher in the national rankings.

Key takeaways

Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas has scored in double figures in all nine games this season.

Thomas ranks second on the Razorbacks in scoring and assists and leads the team in steals and made threes.

The national freshman class remains strong, with top performers spread across several major conferences.

Hogs Feed: