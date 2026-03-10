Thomas’ Stardom Just Beginning as Razorbacks Head for SEC Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sometimes the most valuable players on a postseason roster aren’t the ones everyone spent the entire season talking about.

They are the ones who quietly become harder to take off the floor.

That’s where Meleek Thomas now finds himself as Arkansas moves closer to the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday he was named to the All-SEC Freshman team.

The Razorbacks have plenty of recognizable names across their roster. The Hogs have star freshmen, experienced forwards and a roster full of players capable of producing big nights.

Thomas added to that Monday being named the SEC Freshman of the Week after his career-high 30-point explosion against Missouri last week.

He's turned it up in the past two games. Thomas averaged 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.8% from the field, including an impressive 66.7% from 3-point, while shooting 90% from the line in wins over Texas at Missouri.

With his big week, Thomas finished the SEC season shooting 48.7% (38-of-78) from 3-point range to set a school record. The previous mark was 47.4% in SEC games by Rotnei Clarke (45-95) in 2011. Heading into the season finale, Thomas was shooting 45.8% from deep (33-of-78) and was 4th on the school’s list for 3PT% in SEC games.

But if the last several weeks have revealed anything, it’s that Thomas has turned into one of the most valuable pieces coach John Calipari can lean on when the games start tightening up.

Meleek Thomas in OT against Mizzou:



28 PTS | 5-6 3PT | 7 REB pic.twitter.com/0qfEqI8r46 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 7, 2026

Fresh off a 30-point masterclass against Missouri Saturday, Thomas is hitting his stride ahead of the biggest games of his career.

“It was very good for me to end the season on such a good game like that, scoring-wise,” Thomas said Saturday. “That’s the spark I need going into the SEC Tournament, NCAA Tournament. That’s just the spark that I want to continue.”

After coming off the bench through his first 18 games, injuries started to pile up which forced Thomas into a starting role. He took the lead and hasn’t looked back, scoring nearly 16 points per game including a blistering 47% from three.

If there’s one lesson repeated every postseason, it’s teams with reliable guard play tend to survive longer in the postseason.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Meleek Thomas against the Winthrop Eagles at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

That’s what makes Thomas so important right now for Arkansas. He’s been a constant factor all season but there just seemed to be something missing before.

Early in the season he was still adjusting to the pace and physicality of SEC basketball. His talent was obvious, but like most freshmen there were moments where the game moves faster than expected, but not anymore.

Thomas has become much more comfortable running the floor, handling pressure and reading defenses. Instead of forcing action, he’s letting the game come to him.

His assist-to-turnover ratio over the final 13 games of the regular season sits at 25:7.

Without fellow freshman and SEC Player of the Year Darius Acuff in the line-up at Missouri, Thomas displayed his ability to take over with or without the ball in his hands. Those are the type of developments throughout the season that can make a big difference in the Razorbacks’ ceiling in the NCAA Tournament.

Calipari has noticed his growth and has allowed him to grow and be himself on the hardwood.

“I told him, ‘You’re going to have opportunities, you’re going to do it,’” Arkansas coach John Calipari said Saturday. “And I just grabbed him in the hallway and I said, ‘I love coaching you, but you drive me crazy. Some of the shots you take are ridiculous, but I’ve got to let you go some because it makes you who you are.’”

Calipari has coached long enough to recognize when players are close to breaking through.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

He recently explained that part of his job is helping players realize the potential others already see in them. That’s a message several players on the roster have received this season.

For Thomas, it seems like he is being encouraged to flourish in who he is instead of making him someone he can’t be.

The freshman guard has started to show the kind of confidence that allows a coach to trust him in bigger moments. He’s attacking the rim more decisively, defending with more intensity and making smarter reads with the basketball.

One of the most noticeable parts of Thomas’ development has been on the defensive end.

Arkansas relies heavily on defensive pressure to generate transition offense. Guards who can disrupt opposing ball handlers become extremely valuable, and his ability to pick an opponents' pocket can create opportunities on the offensive end.

His length allows him to bother smaller guards while his quickness helps him stay in front of faster players. When he forces a turnover or tips a pass, Arkansas often turns those moments into fast break opportunities which can be bring upon back breaking momentum switches in the NCAA Tournament.

Games in March rarely turn into track meets. They often become grind-it-out battles decided by defensive stops and big time shot making. With the way Thomas has played of late, he can become that type of dangerous guard in the postseason.

“We’re so talented on the offensive end,” Thomas said. “So as long as we continue to get stops, not trade baskets, get stops, and you can get out and run. That’s what we do best, so we can continue to put our foot down, play lockdown defense, and we’re going to go as far as we want.”

