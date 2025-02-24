Missouri's Coach Heaps Praise on Razorback Fans, Players
Missouri coach Dennis Gates had a laundry list of reasons for his Tigers' 92-85 loss to Arkansas Saturday in what he called "a must-win for both teams."
The visiting Tigers came in on a roll, having won three straight SEC games by at least 10 points, including a 12-point conquest of No. 4 Alabama in their previous outing.
Mizzou's third-year coach knew his team was in trouble before it ever left campus in Columbia, though, and it wasn't because they had airplane trouble and had to take a bus for the trip.
Nope, Gates was certain both the Razorbacks and the Arkansas faithful would make it tough on his kids. He wasn't wrong.
"It was a great game, unbelievable atmosphere," Gates said in his post-game press conference. "Another SEC battle. We knew coming in that there was going to be a different energy in this building."
He knew Arkansas was honoring its 1990 Final Four team, but got the details incorrect. Still, he knew that was another factor that brought juice to the sellout crowd of 19,200.
"Obviously, celebrating the national championship team," Gates said. "The other thing is, a must-win for both teams."
For Arkansas, it was a must-win to simply reach the NCAA Tournament. For Missouri, it was the chance to move into the lofty realm of competing for a No. 2 or 3 seed.
The Razorbacks took care of business, though, erasing a seven-point halftime deficit to win by seven. The signature win, along with a couple more victories over unranked SEC teams, should guarantee Arkansas an invitation to the Big Dance.
Two key stats, both Arkansas advantages, led to the win:
* The Hogs scored 30 points on 18 Tiger turnovers, leading to 55% shooting.
* Arkansas' aggressiveness led to a 37-17 edge in free throws, for 15 more points.
Arkansas coach John Calipari knew his team was on the right track at halftime even though Mizzou led 48-41 and was seemingly in control.
"Bunch of deflections," Calipari said, citing the Hogs' defensive and active, pass-interrupting hands. "We had 16 deflections at halftime. 16. That means you're on par to get 30 deflections. You get 30 deflections; you're probably going to win the game."
And so they did. The Hogs controlled the action throughout most of the final 20 minutes and outscored Mizzou 51-37.
"We played well, but we turned the ball over," Gates said. "We had 18 turnovers that went to their 30 points. We shot 17 free throws, made 13. They shot 37 and made 28; that's the game, guys.
"I give credit to Arkansas. They made one three in the first half and they made five in the second. That's the other part of the game that they were able to open up in that second half, that shooting percentage from three and that opened up some things that got the crowd excited, and some of those threes came from second chance, came from turnovers. And that's when obviously it got a little bit of louder."
Arkansas' defense got increasingly stingy as the game wore on. Just ask Mizzou sharpshooter Caleb Grill, who had 25 points against Alabama. He scored 13 — all in the first half — but was held to 2-of-12 from three and was 0-for-6 after intermission.
Gates is in his third season at Missouri and took the team to the NCAA Tournament two years ago, but suffered a humiliating 0-18 mark in the SEC last season.
Gates executed a quick turnaround for an historic season as they're the first Division I team in 45 years to win 10 or more conference games the year after winning zero.
This season, he has led Missouri to a Top 15 spot in the NET, the formula the NCAA selection committee uses heavily to seed the 68-team tournament.
The best part of that for Arkansas getting the boost of beating a team ranked that high. Calipari's Hogs have been on the verge of a breakthrough win, but just missed against then-AP ranked No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Auburn.
Now, the Hogs are on track and brimming with confidence. They just need to make sure to not stub a toe more than once in their final four games.
Zvonimir Ivisic is back on track after a one-game hiatus. He led Arkansas with a game-high 20 points against Missouri while Johnell "Nelly" Davis had 18 to go with four assists and four steals.
Losing to Arkansas dropped Mizzou three spots in the NET. Interestingly, the Hogs only moved up one spot to No. 40. Texas, a loser to a South Carolina team that is now 1-13 in the SEC, fell three spots to No. 38.
Next up for the Razorbacks is a home rematch with the Longhorns, losers of three of their last four games. Arkansas beat the Texas down in Austin on Feb. 5.
Wednesday's renewal of the rivalry will tip at 8 p.m. and televised on ESPN2.