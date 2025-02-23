Arkansas Bats Come Alive Against Michigan; Starter Leaves Injured
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas finally got some production with runners in scoring position in the weekend finale against Michigan Sunday.
The Razorbacks took down the Wolverines 8-6, behind a 4-for-4 day at the plate for shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, including his third homer of the season.
Despite cruising for most of the game with seven runs in the first three innings, Aloy committed two throwing errors, including one in the ninth which would have ended the game had the play been made.
Michigan got the tying-run all the way to second base before coach Dave Van Horn called on Tate McGuire to get the final out.
After just getting one hit with a runner in scoring position the first two days, Arkansas went 5-for-12 against Michigan. They finished with 10 hits as a team.
The long term concern is the health of starter Gage Wood. The right hander pitched the first two innings, recording all six outs on strikeouts. While he was warming up for the third inning, he left with the trainer after throwing a pitch, pointing to his shoulder.
Offensively, Arkansas scored often and early off Michigan starter Gavin DeVooght, stringing together long at-bats and fouling off 18 pitches in the first two innings.
DeVooght's pitch count ballooned as a result, throwing 75 pitches in just 2 1/3 innings. Arkansas took advantage of two Michigan errors in the field.
Arkansas got more offense on the third with a two-run single from Charles Davalan, who started the weekend 0-for-7.
The Razorbacks' pitching staff depth was on a full display after Dylan Carter was called into action after Wood exited. Seven different relievers combined for seven innings of work, including scoreless outings from Carter, Cole Gibler, and Colin Fisher. McGuire recorded his first career save by getting the final out.
Arkansas returns home for the first midweek game of the season against Grambling 3 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.