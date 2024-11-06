'Most Talented Guard' for Arkansas Has Yet to Display Gifts
Nelly Davis is like the gift Arkansas fans can't wait to unwrap, the polished diamond of the elite transfer package John Calipari presented to Razorback rooters.
Davis was the top prize in college basketball's transfer portal, or second or third depending which list you check. His credentials are impeccable and he's widely viewed as a player who can transform a good team into a great one.
The grad transfer from Florida Atlantic is battle tested with Final Four experience, consistently plays both ends of the floor with intelligence and athleticism, and is an excellent three-way scorer. He excels at catch-and-shoot 3s, can drill it from Caitlin Clark range, will post up in the mid-range, and relentlessly attacks the rim where he scores with either hand against the big guys.
Hyperbole? Hardly. He scored 18.2 a game and shot 41.4% from the 3-point line last year. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder was the AAC co-Player of the Year and the epitome of consistency, scoring in double figures 26 times and tickling the twine at 85.5% from the charity stripe, good for second in the conference.
Hog fans barely saw a glimpse of Davis' skills in the 85-69 exhibition victory against No. 1 Kansas, when he was knocking off the rust after missing significant practice time. He had three turnovers and made only 2 of 9 shots, just 1 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line. But his three steals were a testament to how hard he plays and his defensive instincts.
"Their most talented guard (Davis) maybe isn’t quite himself yet."
— Kansas Coach Bill Self
Davis took a big step forward in the second exhibition even though the Hogs lost 66-65 to TCU. He had eight points and seven rebounds, made 2 of 3 treys, and didn't commit a turnover.
Hogs assistant coach Chuck Martin spoke highly of Davis in Tuesday's press conference ahead of tonight's season opener against Lipscomb, a team Arkansas beat 69-66 last season after leading by eight at intermission. The teams tip at 7 p.m. with SEC Network+ streaming the action.
Last year's Arkansas team often struggled from the 3-point line and this new bunch of Hogs hasn't fared any better. They made just 6 of 24 from deep against Kansas and 7 of 24 versus TCU. Martin brushed off concerns about the Razorbacks' early struggles from 3-point land and figures Davis could be the cure.
"I think some of it is Nelly Davis had been out for quite some time prior to the Kansas game, so that was the first time that he really had any live competition," Martin said. "And then the TCU game was just his second game back. So he’s a guy on our team that’s very capable of making shots and he had been out for three weeks, so it’s going to take him some time to get his rhythm and find his rhythm."
Martin also intimated that Davis can be the glue for a team full of transfers and young talent. His leadership and maturity, plus experience that came from Florida Atlantic's Final Four run in 2023 could prove invaluable for Calipari's crew.
Calipari and his assistants have talked about how it'll take time for this group to gel, perhaps another two months before roles are realized and cream comes to the top. Davis could be the stabilizer, the key to success for what is by far the SEC's least experienced team.
Arkansas is also at the bottom of the SEC when it comes to the roster with fewest 3-pointers made. Davis is the only Hog who's netted at least 50 from the 3-point line while league favorite Alabama has six such players.
Given his impressive resume, Razorback fans should be patient with Davis, who eventually will show why his NIL valuation is just north of $500k, according to On3.
"He's trying to get back in a rhythm, trying to find a rhythm with our guys," Martin said of Davis. "He's been out ... But he's such a veteran.
"Although at times, offensively, he's not making shots, (but) he's exactly where he should be. Particularly on the defensive side of the ball, he did so many good things in the Kansas game, and he did some really good things in the TCU game that go unnoticed.
"As the year goes on, I think our fan base will appreciate the things that he does."
Here's a stat line that every hoops fan can appreciate. In fact, ponder these numbers for a moment and you'll marvel at what Davis has done -- and could do for the Hogs.
In Florida Atlantic's second game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Davis put together a historic game. He was the first player to get at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in an NCAA Tournament game since steals became an official stat in 1986.
It's no wonder Hall of Fame Kansas coach Bill Self, after playing the Hogs 12 days ago, said his team had just faced the best trio of guards they'd see all season. Freshman guard Boogie Fland had scored 22 points and sophomore guard DJ Wagner added 21 against the Jayhawks. Despite scoring just five and looking at times like he didn't belong, Self knew all about Davis' skills and potential
"Arkansas is really talented," Self said. "They’ve got great pieces. That’ll be the best trio of guards we play against this year. There won’t be anybody better than that we play against.
"Their most talented guard (Davis) maybe isn’t quite himself yet. So that’s why I say we won’t play against three better ones than those three."