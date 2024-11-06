Hogs Have Strong Belief in Fland at Point Guard
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks freshman guard Boogie Fland is poised to start his college career as the primary point guard. Arkansas prioritized the 5-star combo guard once first-year coach John Calipari made his transition from Kentucky and it appears he has put all his eggs in Fland's basket.
His skills were never more apparent than in his debut against Kansas and TCU in exhibition play two weeks ago. Fland's smooth shot, ability to create turnovers and initiate offense as the primary ballhandler has benefitted the Razorbacks as he's posted an average of 17 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds per game.
"Well, I think when we recruited him we all knew that he had the ability to do it," assistant coach Chuck Martin said. "He’s certainly a talented young man. We’ve seen him. We’ve evaluated him, so we had an idea of what we were getting, but you know, when you see him live and you see him perform the way he did in the Kansas game, it’s good to see. It’s good to see.
"Sometimes when the lights come on, these guys are young and they don’t respond the way you thought they would, but he’s been pretty good, so we’re excited about Fland."
After talking to high school coaches around the state who were invited to view Arkansas practices over the summer, they all came away impressed with Fland. One even said the Bronx native was the smoothest player on the court.
Fland's promise validated everything that Arkansas' coaches saw while recruiting the combo guard. He'll be depended on plenty, but will have veteran leadership around to lean on.
He shot 50% during preseason play, but did struggle behind the arc making just 2-of-11 attempts. His ability to create off the dribble has been effective though, especially in the Kansas game, drilling shots at all three levels.
"Offensively, we understood what he was capable of as we were recruiting him," Martin said. "I think defensively is probably the biggest challenge for a lot of the young guys. So me personally, I was pleasantly surprised with how he’s been defending. He’s tougher than people give him credit for. He’s stronger than people give him credit for.
"He’s got a feel for when to anticipate certain actions on the defensive side of the ball, which allows him from time-to-time shoot the gaps and get a deflection or get a steal. He’s been really good defensively. We’re pleasantly surprised and excited about that."