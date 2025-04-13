Pitino payback for Calipari could be stopped by Musselman
What do Eric Musselman, Rick Pitino and John Calipari have in common? Obviously, all are great college basketball coaches.
Then there's the fact that both Calipari and Musselman have coached the Arkansas Razorbacks. Plus, Calipari and Pitino each headed the Kentucky Wildcats hoops program.
All are now in pursuit of one of the top portal transfers, a potential scoring machine who was a McDonald's All-American and a 5-star recruit just a year ago.
Pitino hopes to land that prize recruit, a sharpshooter named Ian Jackson. But Musselman is also in the picture. Jackson flattered those coaches by scheduling visits to their campuses.
No word yet if Calipari will be offered the same privilege but it's likely. It's also true that Calipari and the Hogs have a need for next season that Jackson could capably fill.
Pitino would love to land Jackson for the St. John's Red Storm, especially since it would provide a bit of payback to Calipari.
When Calipari beat Pitino, a fellow Hall of Fame coach, in the NCAA Tournament, it was like a gut punch for the St. John's boss.
The two have a rivalry that dates back decades so when the 10th-seeded Razorbacks eliminated Pitino's No. 2 seed Red Storm to advance to the Sweet 16, it was the highest-profile upset of March Madness.
Now, Pitino is in a position to beat Calipari in the off-season by signing Jackson, one of the most talented players in the transfer portal.
Jackson played his freshman season at North Carolina. He was recruited by Calipari when he coached the Kentucky Wildcats but the 6-foot-4 shooting star chose the Tar Heels.
Jackson, a native of the Bronx in New York City, could easily opt to return home and play for Pitino and St. John's, a program the 72-year-old coach resurrected in the last two years.
Calipari has been in contact with Jackson but the sharpshooter is visiting with Pitino today in New York City.
While many considered Jackson a lock to sign with St. John's after news of his impending visit came out, it's far from a done deal.
Jackson was also wooed two years ago by Musselman, then the Hogs coach Eric and now the bench boss at Southern Cal.
As Razorback fans know, Musselman is a terrific recruiter — just like Calipari and Pitino. Musselman might even have the inside track on Jackson, as USC hosted him on a visit a few days ago.
Jackson averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Tar Heels last season. He had signed with the Tar Heels, he was the nation's No. 4 shooting guard for his class.
He shot 46% overall and 40% from 3-point. As Hogs on SI recruiting expert Jacob Davis wrote, Jackson is a catch-and-shoot threat or on frequent drives to the hoop.
Davis also reported: "Despite his struggles to begin the season, there was a 10-game stretch against mostly ACC competition where he posted 19 points and four rebounds per game from Dec. 21, 2024 through Jan. 25 that includes his current career-high of 27 points at Notre Dame."
Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope also hopes to get a visit from Jackson. The list doesn't end there, as Illinois has reached out the coveted transfer.
Calipari hopes he's able to convince Jackson to wear Razorback red next season. If he does, that news will feel like a punch in the gut to Musselman -- and especially Pitino