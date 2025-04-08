Calipari, Razorbacks Have Interesting History with UNC Transfer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari can get a second chance at landing former 5-star McDonald's All-American Ian Jackson after all.
The North Carolina freshman guard entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon and immediately became one of the top available players on the market. Jackson chose the Tar Heels over the Razorbacks, Wildcats and others after a lengthy recruitment that came down to the wire following his visit to Arkansas five days before announcing a decision.
Jackson was second on the team in scoring with 12 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 40% from three. Despite his struggles to begin the season, there was a 10-game stretch against mostly ACC competition where he posted 19 points and four rebounds per game from Dec. 21, 2024 through Jan. 25 that includes his current career-high of 27 points at Notre Dame.
Jackson is a constant movement type of player. He either has to be moving toward the basket for lay-ups, which is the bread and butter of his game, or he has to be involved in a catch-and-shoot situation where he is on the move and can plant and get his shot off without thinking.
With talented scorer Johnell Davis exhausting eligibility, Calipari has room to take another high scoring guard out of the transfer portal to complement freshmen backcourt pieces in 5-star's Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas.
While at Kentucky, Calipari was one of many blue bloods to offer Jackson. The Wildcats were the first program to host him for an official visit in October 2022 before he trekked across the country to see Oregon, LSU, North Carolina and Arkansas.
One team that can't be counted out yet for Jackson's services is USC and former Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. Of course it ought to come as no surprise if the Trojans come up on any X account post recapping which programs have reached out to the 6-foot-4, 190 pound gaurd.
USC has four commitments from players in the transfer portal led by Robert Morris transfer Amarion Dickerson. He scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Alabama in a near upset in the first round of this year's NCAA Tournament.
Musselman's staff got Jackson on campus at Arkansas in the first place, but now it's time for Calipari to close the deal. It may feel that he works quietly compared to what Razorbacks fans are used to, but he can be selective this go-around since there is not a need for 10 new players.
Whether Jackson signs with the Razorbacks or another contender, he is a talented scoring machine capable of being given the keys to an offfense.