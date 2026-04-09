Razorbacks Could Elevate Backcourt with Possible Rob Wright Interest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there is high interest linking BYU point guard Rob Wright III to Arkansas, the Razorbacks' might've found the perfect player to fill its opening at point guard.

Wright entered the transfer portal Wednesday following a prolific season with the Cougars, scoring over 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and nearly two steals per game.

His potential addition would give the Razorbacks a loaded backcourt full of high-scoring potential with No. 2 overall prospect Jordan Smith, Jr. coming in as a freshman.

He would step in as the Razorbacks’ most proven backcourt presence, a veteran guard capable of stabilizing an offense that is expected to lean heavily on youth again next season. Two other highly-touted 5-stars in JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure are expected rotational pieces on the outside, but will likely be depended upon for their defense instead of offense early on.

One year after relying heavily on first team All-American point guard Darius Acuff, Calipari is looking for someone else who can run the show, but this time on both ends. Wright went up against physical defenses with detailed attention each night in the Big 12 which would translate well to the same type of environment he would face in the SEC.

Calipari Effect

Just when it seemed like the Naismith Hall of Fame coach lost his touch when it came to developing freshman guards at a high level, that all changed with Acuff.

Calipari's history of allowing guards to thrive in college and go on to successful NBA careers continues, and that can only benefit Wright.

In his system, the most effective guards have all shared one common trait and that's the ability to play on-or-off the ball without disrupting offensive flow in the halfcourt.

Wright certainly fits that mold as he can initiate offense, but he doesn’t have to dominate every possession to be effective. That level of flexibility is critical on a roster that will feature other high-level creators.

This allows Arkansas to play faster, mix line-ups and avoid becoming predictable offensively. His teams also like to get out in transition and there weren't many which looked as good at full strength as BYU.

Arkansas Razorbacks' coach John Calipari against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Most importantly, Wright would give the Razorbacks an extra option late in games as a proven shot maker when games come down to the wire.

Blends Well with Talented Freshmen

He was a key piece alongside potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick A.J. Dybantsa as the duo combined for an electric 17-2 start and ranked high as No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll.

There was no secret Dybantsa was probably the highest paid player through NIL in the country going into his freshman year. Though Wright knew he wouldn't be BYU's star, the duo had a great relationship off the court prior to their arrival to Provo and shared mutual respect for each other going back to high school.

Rob Wright and AJ Dybantsa were teammates at the Slam Summer Classic held in Rucker Park in summer 2023 pic.twitter.com/wrMSLZEjEt — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) April 11, 2025

That level of trust would benefit Arkansas immediately, giving John Calipari confidence his young guards won’t have to carry the full burden early in their college careers.

Hogs Intentions

The Razorbacks have made it known who they are contacting out of the portal when it comes to his recruitment of guards.

There were three players who announced contact from Arkansas Tuesday with a fourth in Kansas State's Abdi Bashir Jr., who possesses impressive perimeter size at 6-foot-7. He shot 44% from three in an injury-shortened season.

Most of the attention from fans will be focused on who is targeted in the post after Arkansas struggled with extra length down low. Regular season issues that showed up against the likes of Florida, Duke and Houston resurfaced once again in a loss to Arizona in the Sweet 16.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff during game against the Southern Jaguars at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Arkansas' coaching staff appears to understand the urgency of finding a capable big man or two to fill out their next roster. Calipari might be navigating in stealth mode to not tip off anyone on who they're targeting, and that might just be the way to go after all.

But it's obvious the Razorbacks are in need of an extra guard as Acuff moves on, Meleek Thomas mulls a decision and D.J Wagner's portal departure.

In a sport where guard play dictates everything in March, adding a proven one might be the move that defines the Razorbacks’ ceiling.

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