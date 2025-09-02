Razorbacks' basketball early fall practice reports encouraging on many fronts
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari's team put in a solid effort in limited summer practices, and so far since returning to campus for the fall semester the Razorbacks apparently are leveling up.
Sources have weighed in on the two weeks since the team returned after being off the court, and in many cases off campus, from July 17 through Aug. 18.
The recent reports fleshing out are mostly positive from practices that have generally been described as "intense, lively, charged, and ramped up."
Two much-anticipated newcomers who were not with the team in the summer, international twin tower freshmen Paulo Semedo (7-1 with a wingspan reported anywhere between 7-5 and 7-8, native of Angola) and Elmir Dzafic (6-11, 265, native of Bosnia and Herzegovina), have finally been able to get onto the court with their teammates.
The feedback and player reviews are wide-ranging, so here's what we've gleaned so far (combination of recent practices and summer work):
• True freshman guard Darius Acuff, Jr., the national Top 5-rated, 5-star prospect in the high school class of 2025 high school, has followed up a strong summer with impressive work so far since the team returned.
He's projected to start at point guard for the Razorbacks, and as a proven scoring lead guard at the high school level, the reports that he is learning to strike a productive and impactful balance as a scorer, facilitator, and floor leader might be the most significant update covering the last couple of weeks.
• Junior guard DJ Wagner's leadership and on-court impact continue to be a beacon as Arkansas moves from summer to fall semester preparation.
The veteran in a guard rotation that includes two true freshmen will be a backcourt catalyst on defense with proven ability to run the team a year ago and now sharing lead-guard duties with Acuff. Wagner is entering his third season playing for Calipari, and he may be the most underrated of the team's four key retention pieces that serve as the foundation for this upcoming season.
• After June-and-July reports that veteran frontliners Nick Pringle and Trevon Brazile were standouts, especially Brazile who we determined to be Arkansas' top performer consistently during those two months, it was transfer junior forward/center Malique Ewin who's grabbed the attention of recent practice onlookers as his offensive gifts have been "hard to deal with" for defenders.
Averaging more than 14 points and 3 offensive rebounds per game last season at Florida State before transferring to Arkansas in the offseason, Ewin came to Fayetteville with credentials as a potential offensive weapon. He may be expanding his game to add three-pointing shooting to his arsenal.
• As mentioned above, Brazile, a fourth-year Hog with the versatility to play both the forward and center positions, flourished in summer workouts and practices and is expected to continue to progress.
Brazile is bigger, stronger, and he's been a more proactive player on both ends of the court, which is encouraging given his injury and inconsistent-play history. He's looking to improve on what was a brilliant final nine-game stretch to end last season.
• Sophomore wing Karter Knox joined the team late in summer work, and though it took him some time to acclimate with new teammates after withdrawing from the NBA Draft process, his last two weeks of summer practices stood out above the rest.
Knox is lean, mean, and determined to be a production and impact leader among the valued retention players.
• Sophomore wing Billy Richmond III has picked up where he left off after having an impressive summer. The uber-athletic, determined, high-energy wing appears to bigger and stronger, and at times he' shown more consistency with good shot-selection and shot-making compared to his freshman campaign in 2024-25.
As one of the Calipari's four key retention players, Richmond brings a combination of unique qualities that time and again Calipari talks about being vital to the success of his squad.
• Freshman guard Meleek Thomas flashed volume shooter-scorer talent in the summer, but was inconsistent when it came to shot-selection and economizing dribbling.
We're told he's looked really good in perimeter shooting drills, but is still a work in progress in terms of execution when facing defenders in live competitive play. It's not a negative or a knock, just the reality of the learning curve for a true freshman, and Thomas shows more promise than anything else.
• Pringle stood out among the bigs early in the summer, and though Brazile and Ewin made up ground Pringle continues to open eyes with his size, strength, physicality, motor running the floor, and defensive versatility.
The SEC journeyman is a proven frontline commodity after successful stops at Alabama and South Carolina, and like Ewin he brings starter value whether he's among the first five to begin games or if he checks in off the bench.
• Freshman wing Isaiah Sealy of Springdale, Ark., stood out on the ball offensively at times in the summer, and his assignment is to improve defensively and playing off the ball offensively. He appears to be ninth in the two-deep rotation.
• The aforementioned Semedo and Dzafic have already had some successful moments on the court since arriving roughly two weeks ago.
Semedo has had several "wow" moments already while also choosing to "try to dunk everything" in competitive play. Although his ceiling is high on a longer-term developmental plan, he's potentially a depth option in year one behind Brazile, Ewin, and Pringle.
Dzafic may be a year or two away from factoring into the rotation, but his mountain-esque size, strength, and physicality are a welcome combination when talking about his value in practices now and potential later. We're told his weight is actually closer to 285 than 265. Although he's more space-eater and a brute on the interior (and not an above-the-rim type of finisher), he recently used a series of pump fakes to get defenders off their feet before powering home a thunderous dunk.
• International newcomer and small forward Karim Rtail of Lebanon practiced only briefly in June before a back injury sidelined him, and it's unclear when he will be cleared for a full return.