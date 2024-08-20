Overview of Year 1 Expectations for Razorbacks Under Calipari
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach John Calipari enters his first year as Arkansas head coach with incredibly high expectations, sold out season tickets, exciting offense and a brand of basketball rarely seen in school history. Kentucky’s teams the past two season haven’t been nearly as effective defensively because of a lack of efficient offensive ball movement and scoring.
Calipari has taken a methodical approach to building his first roster which is much different than any he's assembled before. He pursued top level transfers, other depth pieces out of the portal and didn't prioritize freshmen per usual.
His roster looks similar to an NBA type of roster built by name, image and likeness which was a reason he left Kentucky for Arkansas. The Razorbacks' donor group is a committed bunch and wanted to bend backward to ensure Calipari has a good of a shot Year 1 as any to win his second national championship.
LACK OF BIG MEN, NO PROBLEM
While the Razorbacks lack enforcers in the frontcourt, Calipari has made up for it with guards and wings who can stretch the floor. Playing true positionless style will be tested without much beef in the post.
However, Arkansas will be able to limit opponents' shot making ability in the post with length of stretch forwards Trevon Brazile, Zvonimir Ivisic and Adou Thiero. Jonas Aidoo will provide a physical presence down low, but teams will learn not to leave him open since he's proven to make contested mid-range jumpers.
ENDLESS OFFENSIVE OPTIONS
Johnell Davis is one of the biggest transfer additions Arkansas has brought in during the portal era. Widely considered a Top 3 transfer, Davis is a multi-dimensional player capable of scoring efficiently and providing dependable defense.
He can take defenders off the dribble as a point guard or play within the offense as a spot-up shooter. His endless bag of moves will benefit Arkansas’ offensive efficiency.
Boogie Fland was Arkansas’ highest rated signee and is considered a first round NBA Draft prospect. His versatility as not only a scorer, but distributor, will help draw defenders off Davis and other weapons.
Don’t forget about DJ Wagner either. He can play multiple guard positions at a high level. Before SEC play started last year, he was one of the more exciting freshmen in America before fighting through injury.
Now, Wagner being fully healthy, should help with his confidence. He averaged 10 points, three assists and two rebounds last season for Calipari at Kentucky. His overall game is expected to improve with another year in a professional-like system.
DON’T OVERLOOK KNOX
One freshman being overlooked nationally is fellow 5-star signee Karter Knox. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has all the tools to be a late lottery to first round selection. He’s wired to score after leading Overtime Elite in points as a senior with over 23 points per game.
Calipari caught a lot of flack last year for not starting freshmen guards Rod Dillingham and Reed Sheppard. With college basketball going to more of a veteran first approach similar to 20-plus years ago, Calipari may bring Knox and his two 5-star teammates Fland and Billy Richmond off the bench. Knox has a desire to compete with a consistent shooting stroke.
Both WIldcats' guards entered games early as reserves although each played starter minutes. Sheppard was Kentucky’s highest draft pick this summer at No. 3 overall to Houston. Dillingham was taken by San Antonio with pick No. 8.
During multiple meetings with reporters, Calipari has made it known his intention to shrink his rotation to nine or so guys. The other four roster spots are meant for players who are either lower rated prospects out of high school or walk-on caliber athletes who aren't concerned about NIL coming in.
With Calipari at the helm, Arkansas should at least make things interesting. The nucleus of its roster is older, experienced players with NCAA Tournament experience combined with exciting young talent.
The non-conference schedule has been formatted to challenge this new group of Razorbacks with games against Michigan, Miami, and Illinois. Arkansas will be battle tested for league play in one of the most difficult conferences in America.
HOGS FEED:
• Dix looking to make use of experience he brings to Arkansas defense
• Razorback NIL undercurrent at Sam Pittman's LRTD Club speech
• Which freshman could have biggest impact for Hogs this year?
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook