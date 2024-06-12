Arkansas' Calipari Draws Familiar Foe in ACC/SEC Challenge
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will reportedly be sent on the road to take on the Miami Hurricanes in the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge, per a post by CBS Sports contributor Jon Rothstein. A date has not been set.
It's the second consecutive year Arkansas coach John Calipari has drawn the Hurricanes after Kentucky took down Miami 95-73 last year at Rupp Arena in the inaugural edition of the challenge
Arkansas beat Duke 80-75 at Bud Walton Arena in the ACC/SEC Challenge before failing to make the NCAA Tournament. The only other meeting between Arkansas and Miami in Razorback history was in the first round of the 2000 NCAA Tournament which Miami won 75-71.
The event was tied last year between the ACC and the SEC 7-7. Because of conference realignment, there will now be eight games, allowing all the SEC teams to participate. New members of the ACC, Stanford and SMU, were not given a game because of an uneven number of teams within the conferences.
Marquee matchups include Alabama at North Carolina and Auburn at Duke. SEC newcomers Oklahoma and Texas will take on Georgia Tech and North Carolina State respectively while ACC newcomer California takes on Missouri.
