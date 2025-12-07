Razorbacks climb power rankings after beating Louisville, Fresno State

Arkansas made a meaningful move this week in the ESPN Power Rankings, climbing after a pair of steady wins over Louisville and Fresno State. The jump reflects improved guard play, stronger defense and more comfort across the rotation.

It shows John Calipari's team may be advancing at the pace he wanted to see. He's done this enough the plan was probably to be better in March than December so these are steps getting to that goal.

The ESPN rankings placed Michigan at No. 1, followed by Houston and North Carolina. While that trio anchors the national conversation, the Razorbacks are working their way upward after early inconsistency.

This past week provided clearer signs of who they want to be. Arkansas leaned on veteran Trevon Brazile while giving freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas more productive roles.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) and wing Karter Knox (11) during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The win over Louisville carried the most weight in the formula. The Razorbacks controlled much of the afternoon, holding the Cardinals to tough shots and limiting transition chances.

It was not a flashy win, but it was the kind of performance that earns trust in December. Arkansas showed discipline and tempo control, two things missing at times earlier.

Michigan’s rise to No. 1 set the national tone, but Arkansas produced one of the week’s quieter upward moves.

The Razorbacks have not moved up to a contender yet, but they have found something sustainable in how they attack ball screens and rotate defensively.

It is the type of small detail-driven improvement that often signals what comes later.

Freshmen guards tend to run hot and cold early, yet Arkansas is starting to see better balance from them. Acuff brings pace. Thomas offers strength and shot creation.

Together they give the Razorbacks dimension on the perimeter that complements veteran steadiness. They have not taken over games, but they fit the program’s long-term direction.

Louisville struggled to find offensive rhythm, which helped Arkansas control long stretches. The Razorbacks guarded the three-point line and limited second-chance looks. Those are basic tasks, but doing them well often separates teams that float from teams that climb. This week Arkansas showed the difference.

Fresno State offered a different test, more about poise than pressure. Arkansas handled that assignment with methodical offense, good spacing and a willingness to work the extra pass. It was not a statement win, but it was a smart one, an example of how the Hogs are learning to handle varied styles.

The ranking climb was modest, but the confidence boost may be more important. Arkansas is early in a season that feels wide open behind the top tier.

A few more performances like this week’s could position the Razorbacks to join the national conversation more consistently. For now, they are simply trending in the right direction.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) drives against Fresno State Bulldogs forward Wilson Jacques (16) during the second half at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Win over Louisville sets tone for improvement

Arkansas beat Louisville with control and purpose, led by Brazile’s scoring and the steady tempo the Razorbacks created. The Razorbacks built a lead as large as 20 points, keeping the Cardinals from finding rhythm beyond the arc.

Louisville finished without fast-break points in the first half and had no points off turnovers until late. That defensive focus is what lifted the Razorbacks in the rankings.

Brazile’s 21 points and five rebounds stood out, but the value of his game was in how he anchored the offense.

Arkansas fed off his energy in ball-movement sequences, clearing lanes and attacking with balance.

Acuff and Thomas did not dominate, but they showed the type of steps that matter. Getting comfortable in road environments, picking spots, defending larger guards — those are positive signs for a team preparing for a long SEC season.

For Arkansas to rise further, the freshmen must keep making steady gains.

Louisville’s issues were part Razorback defense and part execution. The Cardinals shot poorly from three and never generated transition momentum.

Arkansas deserves credit for discipline. The Hogs did not gamble, did not over-extend and rarely gave up clean second shots. That steadiness is central to their improvement.

The win also pushed Arkansas into a new evaluation tier. Instead of wondering whether the team can defend well enough to compete night-to-night, the question shifts to whether they can do it consistently against experienced backcourts. That is progress in itself.

The Razorbacks still showed occasional inconsistency with shot selection, but they compensated with defensive organization. It is easier to teach offense than to establish defensive habits, so that may be the week’s most encouraging sign.

Fresno State posed different challenges but allowed Arkansas to test its growth a second time. The Bulldogs forced the Razorbacks to adjust and respond, something Arkansas managed well as it worked through a methodical game plan.

This week should set Arkansas up for better long-term positioning. With stronger defensive habits and a clearer rotation, the Hogs may be poised to climb again in upcoming rankings.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) drives against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Zaon Collins (10) during the second half at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Fresno State win shows progress continuing

Arkansas entered the Fresno State matchup with momentum and handled business with steady execution.

The Bulldogs tested spacing and patience, but the Razorbacks did not drift from their plan. This was a win built on control rather than explosive bursts.

Acuff and Thomas each had moments of impact, offering reminders of why ESPN highlighted them as key long-term pieces in the national landscape.

Their development gives Arkansas more variety, something that can elevate a program over the course of conference play.

The Razorbacks’ ball movement continued to improve. Crisp passes through the middle of the floor opened clean mid-range looks and back-cut opportunities.

Those habits are the base layer of January success. They are also the type of traits that help a team survive scoring droughts.

Missed chances still appeared, but Arkansas did not let them define the game. Instead, they responded with defensive stops and solid rebounding.

The win may not move national headlines, but within the program it affirmed direction. Arkansas has climbed enough to earn attention from voters and analysts tracking early growth patterns. That matters as the season widens.

What the Razorbacks need next is repetition. Strong weeks early can fade without reinforcement. Arkansas has shown the first step: playing sound basketball. Now comes the question of whether they can sustain it.

Key takeaways

Arkansas climbed the ESPN Power Rankings after wins against Louisville and Fresno State, signaling improved consistency.

Veteran Trevon Brazile and freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas provided the right mix of steadiness and growth.

Better defense and cleaner execution suggest the Razorbacks may continue upward if they maintain these habits.

Hogs Feed