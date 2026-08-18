Razorbacks Drops in Latest Men's March Madness Bracket Projections

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a fantastic season from the Arkansas Razorbacks, the men's basketball team is looking to capitalize on their recent success.

John Calipari has already made this clear not only with this season's team, but also through his work in recruiting. Despite this, ESPN, in their latest projections, actually had the Razorbacks drop in its latest preseason predictions for March Madness.

This is the second time this offseason that Arkansas has fallen in the latest preseason predictions.

In reality, this should not come as a surprise, as it was a lackluster summer for Calipari in the transfer portal.

The Razorbacks lost five players to the portal, with DJ Wagner and Karter Knox headlining the group. With many key players leaving in the portal, it was crucial to bring in some experienced players to replace them.

All the squad did, though, was bring in Cooper Bowser from Furman and Jeremiah Wilkinson from Georgia.

Jan 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) reacts after a play against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both players are good additions, averaging 31.2 points between the two. That being the only portal addition is not a great sign heading into the season.

After losing seven players to the portal or draft, it felt more needed to be done if Calipari wants to have more success this upcoming season.

The incoming class shows promise, as Arkansas brought in the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, according to 247Sports.

The Razorbacks landed four five-star commits and three four-stars. Their class is headlined by Jordan Smith Jr., who was ranked the second-best player in his class. The team also brought in Miikka Muurinen, a player who really broke out while playing in Serbia as a teenager.

The signs are clearly there for a very successful season, but why does ESPN keep dropping them? The only logical explanation is how young the squad is.

The team will be similar to last season, relying on a freshman to be the offensive engine. It worked last year, so what's stopping it from working again?

Late in the season or in tournaments, it is hard to beat experience with youth. That's mainly why ESPN has them now as a fourth seed in the tournament, and not in their way too early top-10 ranking.

The Razorbacks and Calipari just failed to evolve this offseason. It is the same team Calipari has always coached throughout his career: a young team relying on incoming freshmen. In the age of NIL, the transfer portal is more important than ever.

While the two players they brought in are great additions and will surely start, they weren't enough to reassure voters heading into the season.

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