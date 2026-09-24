Razorbacks Forward Miikka Muurinen Eligible to Play this Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari just received some more great news ahead of an official visit with Beckham Black.

No, the news has nothing to do with the 2027 recruiting class. Instead, it has everything to do with the current roster, as forward Miikka Muurinen is eligible to play this season for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas freshman Miikka Muurinen is eligible to compete during the 2026-27 season, per a school spokesman.



Muurinen played last season at Partizan KK. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 24, 2026

This is some excellent news a month before the season starts, as Muurinen is one of the X-Factors for the squad. His athleticism is off the charts, and if Calipari was able to teach him some more skill moves, then this team is going to be one of the favorites to win it all.

As a teenager playing in Europe, Muurinen wasn't getting the playing time he probably should have. He became a breakout player in FIBA play, so he decided to take his talents to college hoops.

Calipari picked him up for the roster, and after a long fight, the NCAA finally declared him eligible for the season.

During FIBA EuroBasket, Muurinen showcased his improved three-point shot, averaging 35 percent from deep. If that improved three-point shot can translate for the Razorbacks, his draft stock will rise.

At the moment, NBA Draft on SI has only two Razorbacks going in the first round of the 2027 NBA Draft. Those two are Jordan Smith Jr. and Billy Richmond III.

Both players are looking to rise themselves in the draft. Smith has the potential to become the first overall pick, and Richmond can easily play himself into the lottery. Now Muurinen can cement himself in that group of first-round picks.

He is arguably one of the most athletically gifted prospects in the world right now. That alone makes him a dream for a team to draft in the second round and stick on a two-way deal.

If his skills have become refined, however, he could jump into the first round, and maybe even a borderline lottery pick.

You won’t find many 7 footers under 20 as athletic as Miikka Muurinen



After a strong summer with the Finnish NT, Miikka joined Partizan, where he struggled to get any PT, but is looking to be one of the most electric athletes in CBB next year, with UNC and Arkansas in the mix pic.twitter.com/qq9K3bDr6U — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) April 15, 2026

He could also stay another season to increase his stock. That could either help or hinder Calipari and his recruiting class for 2027.

Right now, it is a fight to land five-star forward Demarcus Henry for the Razorbacks. As previously mentioned, Beckham Black is also taking his official visit when the football program takes on Tulsa. If Muurinen stays, it could convince more prospects to come to the program. Still, it could also drive away other forwards like Henry, who could go somewhere with less competition at their position.

The news that Muurinen is cleared to play, though, is what the Razorback faithful needed.

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