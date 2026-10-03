Razorbacks In Top Four For 5-Star Guard, Will Announce Commitment on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks and coach John Calipari found out on Saturday afternoon that 5-star 2027 SPIRE Academy (Oh.) combo guard King Gibson will announce his college decision on Sunday, according to reports.

Gibson will make his decision public live on ESPN2 on Sunday, Oct. 4 at halftime of the Southeastern Prep (Fla.) vs. AZ Compass Prep.

The 6-foot-4, 190 pound guard prospect will be choosing between Arkansas, LSU, Providence and Louisville. He is ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the country, No. 3 at his position and the No. 1 player in Ohio, according to 247Sports.

He holds offers from a total of 37 programs such as Baylor, Florida State, Alabama, Missouri, Michigan, Kentucky, Mississippi State and many others missing the cut.

NEWS: 2027 5⭐️ prospect King Gibson will make his college announcement this Sunday at @brdrleague, sources tell @LeagueRDY. Gibson is down to four schools:



Louisville

Arkansas

LSU

Providence



The 6-foot-5 guard is #13 overall in the @SCNext 100. https://t.co/4SvxQE1gFJ pic.twitter.com/tlWp80t7Wr — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) October 3, 2026

Scouting Report

As a recruit, Gibson appears to be comfortable in either on or off ball roles in the backcourt, and doesn't rely solely on his jumper to do all his scoring. He's a physical, three-level scorer who has a smooth downhill runner to the basket, can turn any move into a midrange jumper, and opponents can't afford to lose him in the halfcourt due to being such a dangerous three point shooter.

In catch-and-shoot mode, he has a very quick release which is hard to defend in recovery efforts. He plays under control in transition, but can sometimes appear in a hurry and nearly lose control.

His floor vision is above average for a combo guard with the ability to look off teammates for an easy assist. While Gibson doesn't possess that extraordinary leaping ability like some other 2027 prospects, he does offer plenty of bounce in space and is a very capable rebounder on each end.

He led SPIRE Academy in scoring last season, averaging 15 points, four assists and three rebounds along with shooting 47% from the field, 46% from three and 80% at the free throw line as a junior.

6’5 King Gibson is so tough! 247Sports #1 ranked combo guard in the 2027 class 🔥 @thekinggibson8 @HoophallClassic pic.twitter.com/Rsr0XaLEPf — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 6, 2026

Where Arkansas Stands in 2027 Recruiting Cycle

The Razorbacks are involved with several prospects this go around with point guard Beckham Black (No. 1 overall prospect) and small forward Demarcus Henry (No. 3 nationally) being considered as headliners along with Gibson.

Arkansas enters this cycle with plenty of momentum under its hall of fame coach and staff, assembling the consensus No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2026.

Adding Gibson would give Calipari a versatile backcourt piece to build around while maintaining the type of high-end recruiting success that has become expected since his arrival in Fayetteville.

That expectation comes with a major recruiting pitch from another former 5-star guard and consensus All-American Darius Acuff fully endorsed his former college coach to all prospective guards in the upcoming classes.

Darius Acuff Jr. following his first NBA training camp session: pic.twitter.com/E1QBmDBS9v — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) September 29, 2026

I don't know how he does it. It seems like every year he's got somebody new," Acuff said earlier this week. "Even this year, he's got somebody. Next year, he might get somebody.

"It's crazy just to see how well he coaches the best point guards. I'm truly blessed to be one of them. That's the greatest coach, the greatest recruiter, the greatest everything. He's a great person more than he is a great coach. That's what separates him from everybody else."

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