Razorbacks expected to host No. 2 prospect for official visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari has scouted Jordan Smith, Jr. over the course of several years now and is one step closer to perhaps closing the deal on his commitment.
Smith, ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect by 247sports, will take an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of Sept. 20, according to several reports. He is also set to visit Kentucky for Big Blue Madness Oct. 12-14 with plans to see Duke and Louisville once again for making a decision.
During Nike EYBL play, Smith has averaged over 20 points, four assists, two steals, two blocks and boast the No. 4 player efficiency rating so far with 139.
Calipari has a rich history recruiting top point guards out of the high school ranks, developing them before they go to the NBA. Notable players include Dajuan Wagner, Derrick Rose, John Wall, DeAaron Fox, Eric Bledsoe and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
He looks to do the same with incoming freshman Darius Acuff, who was considered the nation's best point guard, according to 247sports.
SCOUTING REPORT
The 6-foot-2, 200 pound combo guard can play either positions in the backcourt but is suited better long-term as a point guard.
Smith boasts a physically imposing build at the high school level which makes up for some of the height he does lack.
He excels in ball screen opportunities as the primary ball handler who can direct traffic to the basket using his broad shoulders and strong frame that allows him to absorb contact well.
Smith thrives in transition opportunities using his speed that seems to make him more comfortable in that distributor role showing a flurry of no look passes and a genuine feel for the game.
With more repetition, Smith can become a more effective shooter, not that he isn't solid already, but more consistency is needed.
It's clear that Smith is an engaged player on both ends of the floor as his rebounding ability jumps off the screen despite his lack of size in the paint. He uses his underrated athleticism to fight for offensive rebounds and has great anticipation skills knowing exactly when and where the ball comes off the rim.
The Razorbacks have just one player committed for the 2026 class at this point in 4-star shooting guard JJ Andrews from Little Rock. He led his Brad Beal Elite team to a tournament victory for the second straight year in the illustrious Peach Jam in Augusta, Georgia this weekend, continuing to bold a strong legacy for those behind him.
Andrews is the No. 13 overall player in the country, No. 4 among small forwards and top player in Arkansas in this cycle, according to 247sports.
Razorback coaches are trying to build a roster with a strong foundation of freshman based off the likes of No. 1 overall prospect Tyran Stokes, No. 8 Miika Murinen and No. 11 Tay Kinney.
Kinney, a 5-star from Atlanta's Overtime Elite, has scheduled his official visit with Razorback coaches for the weekend of Sept. 26.
The talented guard scored in double figures in each of his games as a junior, averaging over 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals per game with shooting splits of 56% from the field, 33% from three and 74% at the free throw line.