Arkansas Finally Has Depth, Defense In Year Three Under Calipari

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Depth and defense have both been in relatively short supply during the John Calipari era at Arkansas.

In 2024-25, Arkansas was ranked No. 137 nationally on the defensive end. The Razorbacks proceeded to take a drastic tumble to No. 337 of 361 D1 teams just a year ago despite having one of the best offenses in the country along with it.

A lack of defensive aptitude and depth , Calipari's rotation over the last two years rarely included more than eight players. It also played a major factor in keeping the Hogs from advancing past the Sweet 16 each of the last two seasons.

Razorback Sports Network analyst Matt Zimmerman believes both of those issues have been remedied going into Calipari's third year at Arkansas.

🏀 @CoachZ_ARKANSAS on Arkansas having more depth than previous years:



"[Calipari] has so many more guys than he's had. He's gotten on them a little bit more than he has the last 2 summers because he has more options.



You got 11 right now that think they're going to play and… pic.twitter.com/GoTRV4BUTF — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) July 28, 2026

"He's got so many more guys than he's had," Zimmerman said Tuesday on the Chuck and Bo Show. "I think he's excited about what he's getting to do and picking guys, pushing guys. He's gotten on them a little bit more than he has the last two summers because he has more options."

With 11 players who are good enough to consistently see the floor on his roster, Calipari has a deep team that should make preparing to play Arkansas difficult. More depth also ensures that an injury or two wouldn't be catastrophic.

"You got 11 right now that think they're going to help this team and play," Zimmerman said. "In the past, we've had eight or nine. There's a big difference between eight, nine and 11. There's much more competition. And that's even made Jordan [Smith Jr.] and JJ [Andrews] and those guys who are going to play, it's really made them have to elevate their game."

Speaking of elevation, Arkansas has six players listed as 6-11 or taller and three guards at 6-5 or taller. That height and length should provide a big boost for Arkansas on the defensive side of the ball, especially when it comes to shot blocking.

"This is BY FAR the best defensive team that Coach Calipari has had at Arkansas.



He sees that, he knows that, he know what they have. This defense is different." 👀



Coach Z (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) thinks this year's Razorback basketball team will be special on the defensive end: pic.twitter.com/sL0SmAYwng — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) July 28, 2026

"Maper [Maker], Cooper Bowser, these guys [have] 7-4, 7-5, 7-6 wingspans," Zimmerman said. "When they jump, they're well over 10 feet in the air. It's hard to score in practice. Best defensive team we've had in a long time.

"This is by far the best defensive team Coach Calipari has had at Arkansas. I think he sees that, he knows that. He knows what they have. This defense is different, and I think he's going to utilize putting a little more pressure on people defensively, because he's got more depth."

Razorback fans will have their first chance to see the Hoop Hogs in action on Friday against the Bahams National Team in the Baha Mar summer league. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT, with coverage on FloSports.

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