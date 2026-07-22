FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball's defense left much to be desired last season, ranking No. 337 of 361 Division I teams in scoring defense by giving up 81 points per game.

With a tall roster that should offer more protection around the rim and in the paint, Razorback Sports Network analyst Matt Zimmerman believes Arkansas' defense will be much improved during the 2026-27 season.

"This team gets after it very, very hard on defense," Zimmerman said in a video posted to social media. "They got high energy. They compete against each other in the drills. They challenge shot. We protect the rim very [well]. Last year's team blocked five shots a game, but weren't a physical team inside the paint; gave up too many points inside the paint. That's a point of emphasis now. Much better rim protectors."

Of the 3 summers of Coach & staff being here, this has been the best one. This team has been able to maximize practices & they compete against each other very hard.

The depth is better.

The offense is still developing.

The defense is better. @FSBank Summer Report @OnlyInArk pic.twitter.com/lOy3jr4Mjc — Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) July 21, 2026

Four Razorbacks — Paulo Semedo, Maper Maker, Miikka Murrinnen and Ilia Frolov — stand either at or over seven feet tall. Caleb Ourigou, who officially reclassified and joined Arkansas' roster on Tuesday, stands at 6-foot-11, 240 pounds.

Semedo, Muurinen and Frolov each possess wingspans north of 7-foot-2, along with Furman transfer Cooper Bowser's listed at an astonishing 7-foot-5. Bowser takes advantage of his jumbo length, finishing last season with the Paladins as the most efficient offensive players in the country by connecting on 76.6% of his attempts from the floor.

There's plenty of height and, as Zimmerman stated, plenty of physicality available to head coach John Calipari as he enters his third year in Fayetteville.

The addition of Ourigou filled out Arkansas' roster at 15 players, 12 of which could see meaningful minutes in the rotation. Amere Brown and Ayden Kelley likely won't see the floor except in blowouts, while Isaiah Sealy is out for the season with a knee injury he suffered in June.

Still, Arkansas has plenty of depth and physicality for the first time in the Calipari era, which addressed the two biggest problems his first two UA squads had.

Furman Paladins forward Cooper Bowser (21) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This is going to be a special, special season," Zimmerman said. "The schedule is loaded, especially the neutral site games, the tough game at North Carolina. It's going to be a great schedule. There's going to be some great games in Bud Walton. We've got a great conference schedule. Practice have been outstanding. Coach [Cal] has been very energized, he's practiced them hard."

The Razorbacks' lack of muscle in the paint last season kept Calipari's team from advancing to the Elite Eight, falling to Arizona 109-88 in the Sweet 16. With a noticeable trend of basketball shifting toward physicality in the post, Arkansas appears to have adopted that mentality in the front and backcourts.

Arkansas will play Gonzaga in an exhibition inside Bud Walton Arena later this fall, but the Hogs' first competitive game as a unit will take place on July 31 in the Bahamas, when they take on the Bahamas National Team in the Baha Mar summer league. Arkansas will also play Carleton University, Toros Del Valle and the University of Calgary during their stay in The Bahamas.

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