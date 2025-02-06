The Undeniable Truth: Razorbacks Have Been Better Without Boogie
He's arguably the best basketball player ever. He won six NBA championships.
He won a record six NBA Most Valuable Player awards. At retirement, he owned the career scoring record.
Teammates simply called him "Cap," short for captain, out of respect for his skills, quiet leadership and legendary performances. He was the dominant factor in the 1980 NBA Finals, averaging 33.4 points and 13.6 rebounds.
But he missed the sixth game of the Finals and the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the championship without him as rookie Magic Johnson won MVP honors thanks to 42 points, 17 boards and seven assists in the finale.
Nobody dared say the Lakers were better without Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, their captain who was the MVP of the league for the sixth time in 10 seasons. That was a ludicrous thought, but the Lakers rallied around Magic when their star was gone.
Which brings us to Arkansas and the elephant in the room, which is only appropriate with No. 3 Alabama invading Bud Walton Arena on Saturday. Are the Razorbacks better off without perhaps their most talented player?
It seems absurd, but since fabulous freshman point guard Boogie Fland was sidelined by thumb surgery, Arkansas has won three of four games, including the last two. They followed the stunning 89-79 win over the Kentucky Wildcats with Wednesday's 78-70 victory against the Texas Longhorns.
Fland isn't one of the best players ever — Jabbar is unquestionably on basketball's Mount Rushmore -— but he's Arkansas' second-leading scorer (15.1) and second in the SEC in assists (5.7). His impressive 3.7 assists-to-turnovers ratio tops the SEC, which makes it even more confusing the Hogs possibly be better without Fland.
Besides those impressive stats, think about Fland's superb ballhandling, his speed and quickness, his ability to create for himself and others. It's hard to imagine how it could be beneficial to lose a 5-star recruit and one of the country's best freshmen.
Call it addition by subtraction. Fland's absence forced coach John Calipari to rely on other players for leadership.
There were several games when Calipari simply told Fland to make something happen, to take over, including the win at Miami when Fland scored Arkansas' final seven points.
Make no mistake, Fland seems to have — or at least be developing -— what every player wants, the clutch gene. It's the ability to make the shot when it mattes most, to not be bothered by pressure, to excel in the final minutes.
Well, now his teammates are showing that collective skill. After more practice time with D.J. Wagner operating at his natural position of point guard, the Hogs played their their two best games of the season.
Third best performance was the 89-87 win against Michigan in New York City, but that was on a neutral court. In a span of five days, the Razorbacks walked confidently into Kentucky's Rupp Arena on Saturday and Texas' Moody Coliseum on Wednesday and dominated for extended periods.
While they were jubilantly boarding a plane for the ride home, the Wildcats and Longhorns were wondering what hit 'em. Well, it was a hearty dose of five players working in unison with the ball moving quickly, the Hogs in mostly constant motion while working together to find a quality shot.
It was teamwork with the ball never sticking for long in one player's hands like it often did with Fland yo-yoing his dribble while Johnell Davis stood passively in the corner and others watched.
Yes, Fland works the high pick-and-roll well. So does Wagner. Difference is Wagner is being more of a facilitator while driving when the Hogs need a big bucket or the shot clock is winding down.
He's Calipari's Swiss Army knife. He's "The Fixer," kind of like Magic Johnson. When Jabbar was back in the line-up, Magic made a seamless transition, as did the team.
If Fland somehow returns for postseason, would the Hogs be able to adjust and would it help or hurt? In Fland's absence it's been Davis and Karter Knox who have stepped up the most.
Davis is the grad transfer who looked lost for most of three months. Now, he looks like what he was last season, the co-MVP of the AAC.
He's averaged 20 points in the four games Fland has missed and is showing why he was a second-team All-SEC pick in the preseason. Davis scored a season-high 24 points to go with five rebounds, four steals and two assists. His new-found confidence is evident.
Knox, another 5-star recruit, should continue to blossom, but has also benefited from extended minutes and shots since Fland's departure. He's become a nice role player and a hard worker on defense.
Knox and Davis were the key guys who limited Texas star Tre Johnson, the SEC's leading scorer, to 6-of-22 shooting. Yes, Arkansas has flourished the last two games because 6-foot-8 forward Adou Thiero and versatile 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic played well.
But the biggest difference is the play of Davis and Wagner. Somehow, Calipari has instilled a fearless confidence in his entire team.
They've rallied as one pulling together to accomplish what nobody thought possible — especially after Fland was sidelined. Arkansas played much of the 2022-23 season without its prize recruit, 5-star guard Nick Smith Jr. Injuries sidelined Smith for half the season, but he played in 17 games.
He didn't mesh well with the other talented Hogs, nor play up to his potential, and was even benched in the NCAA Tournament's first game and failed to score in 16 minutes of the upset over Kansas.
Fland isn't expected to return, but if the Hogs' streak continues and they make the NCAA field, could he play in mid-March? Would he make the team better in a part-time role?
It's an unlikely scenario with an uncertain answer. But this cannot be denied: The Hogs are playing better with Fland on the bench.
It was addition by subtraction because other players responded to the challenge.