Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 4

An upset is brewing in Atlanta, as C.J. McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks have a 2-1 series lead over the New York Knicks after winning back-to-back games by one point.

Atlanta nearly blew a double-digit lead in Game 3, but another clutch shot by McCollum in the closing seconds helped Atlanta secure a win. Now, the Knicks are in trouble heading into Game 4 on the road, though they are set as small favorites in the latest betting odds.

Mike Brown may have to get creative for New York, as Mikal Bridges (scoreless in Game 3) has not made an impact in this series and the Knicks have not been able to survive lineups without Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is showing that its 20-6 record after the All-Star break wasn’t a fluke, pulling off back-to-back upset wins even with All-Star Jalen Johnson struggling a bit on offense.

Can the Hawks take a commanding lead in this series before it shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 4.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -1.5 (-118)

Hawks +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Knicks: -135

Hawks: +114

Total

214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Area

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Atlanta leads 2-1

Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

None to report

Hawks Injury Report

Jock Landale -- out

Knicks vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Mikal Bridges UNDER 11.5 Points (-109)

There’s a real chance the Knicks could move away from Mikal Bridges as a major rotation piece in Game 4, as he was benched for Miles McBride down the stretch of Game 3 after failing to make a shot in 20:32 of action.

Bridges has scored 11, 10 and zero points in his three games in this series, shooting 8-for-22 from the field and 3-for-12 from beyond the arc. Bridges struggled after the All-Star break in the regular season, averaging just 11.3 points on 10.0 shots per game.

The Knicks can’t afford to play him heavy minutes if he’s going to be a zero on offense, and it’s possible Mike Brown opts for more McBride or Jordan Clarkson in Game 4.

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

I bet on Atlanta to win Game 3, and I’m expecting it to handle business at home in Game 4 as well.

The Knicks struggled all season long on the road, going an NBA-worst 15-27 against the spread after Thursday’s loss. New York won Game 1 fairly easily, but it has struggled mightily on the offensive end over the last two games.

Jalen Brunson has yet to find a groove like he did in the first quarter of Game 1, and Bridges’ disappearance has been a major blow to New York on the defensive end. If they have to bench the veteran wing, it takes away one of their best wing defenders to close games.

Even with Brunson, Towns and OG Anunoby having big games on offense in Game 3, the Knicks still came up short due to the lack of secondary scoring options on the roster.

Atlanta has all the momentum in this series after coming back in Game 2 and pulling out a close win in Game 3, and I wouldn’t be shocked if it takes a 3-1 series lead back to New York.

The Knicks (ninth in effective field goal percentage amongst playoff teams) simply haven’t shot the ball well enough to trust on the road in Game 4.

Pick: Hawks Moneyline (+114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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