Razorbacks Hoping Who They Have is All They Need to Win Big in March

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sometimes being the first official visit doesn't mean much of anything when it comes to recruiting, and that happens to be the case with 5-star center Obinna Ekezie, Jr.

Ekezie, 7-foot, 225 pounds, announced his commitment to Louisville over Arkansas, BYU, Michigan, Maryland and several others Sunday afternoon as he reclassified to the 2026 class.

Now, it might beg the question of what went wrong for Razorbacks coach John Calipari and assistant coach Kenny Payne, who specializes in development of big men. But that wont' be the intention of this column at all.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Billy Richmond against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

For a team looking to establish itself as national title contenders, Arkansas has everything needed except for one key postion, the five spot.

There is not an actual big man on the roster although they are rather legnthy at every spot with senior forward Cooper Bowser, redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo, and incoming freshman Miikka Muurinen all possessing a 7-foot-3+ wingspan.

After missing on Arafan Diane (Houston), and a reincarnated Kevin Durant-type of forward in Baba Oladotun (Maryland), the Razorbacks aren't out of options, but the pickings are slim.

Who They Have Might Be All They Need

Perhaps, Arkansas will have to go with coach Bret Bielema's old 2016 mantra.

"Who we have is all we need."

Arkansas Razorbacks Meleek Thomas against High Point in the NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Razorbacks 2026-27 Roster

Jordan Smith, Jr. Guard, Freshman

JaShawn Andrews, Guard, Freshman

Abdou Toure, Guard/Forward, Freshman

Miikka Muurinen, Forward, Freshman

Paulo Semedo, Forward, Redshirt Freshman

Isaiah Sealy, Forward, Sophomore

Meleek Thomas, Guard, Sophomore*

Billy Richmond III, Forward, Sophomore*

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard, Junior

Cooper Bowser, Forward, Senior



* Declared for NBA draft, maintaining college eligibility

What Arkansas has is plenty of scoring options on the perimeter.

There’s a huge athleticism advantage against most teams across the country.

This group might have elite versatility with a team full of guys who can play every spot.

What there isn’t, at least not yet, is certainty at the most physically demanding position on the floor.

Maybe Muurinen evolves into a mismatch nightmare who elevates Arkansas' ceiling.

There's a possibility Semedo can take his developmental leap from his redshirt season and evolve into a two-way standout.

Then again, Arkansas leans into positionless basketball so much that Calipari tries to outrun more traditional lineups altogether. That might be his plan after all.

But "maybes", "mights" and "hypotheticals" typically aren't how championship rosters are built.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

The Ugly Truth of NIL, Calipari

Calipari hasn't wavered, he he will not overpay for transfers, and he's completely fine with pursuing a good fit over a championship-caliber piece to his frontcourt.

And if he didn't realize that this year with stellar guard play from Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, then the likliehood of him changing his ways is extremely low.

That happens to be the ugly truth when it comes to having Calipari at the helm. He can attract any elite guard he wants whether they're offered or not, but he's only prioritized a single center since the introduction of the transfer portal in 2018.

Former Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe went on to become a two-time All-American center after transferring in from West Virginia where he put up modest numbers all around.

He received the opportunity to develop under Payne, who helped him become a rebounding machine with 48 double-doubles across 66 games for the Wildcats.

Tshiebwe just happens to be the poster child for Calipari's system, but is also the exception.

And relying on exceptions is a dangerous way to build a roster in today’s game.

Arkansas Razorbacks recruit Jordan Smith with coach John Calipari during weekend official visit in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Where Razorbacks Stand at This Point

Calipari is betting on himself, a hall of fame career, and a legacy of NBA Draft selections that's pretty strong.

He's banking on his system that's created many of stars, some of them not as heralded as others. Just ask former Razorback Adou Thiero.

He has plenty to offer as the dean of Point Guard U and his ability to help guards develop and thrive rather than overpay his way to the Promised Land in March.

But in today’s NIL-driven landscape, it’s also one that continues to leave Arkansas searching for the same missing piece.

It's a major reason other hall of fame coaches left the sport while Calipari and many others battle each day to establish guardrails.

Until a change to his tried philosophy, the Razorbacks' fanbase will keep asking the same question every March, and that's whether or not who they have is all they need.

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