Where Arkansas' Win Over Maryland Eastern Shore Sits in the Hogs Record Book

Razorbacks pick up historic win for over MEAC Opponent

John Calipari gives orders against Maryland Eastern-Shore. The Razorbacks won 109-35.
John Calipari gives orders against Maryland Eastern-Shore. The Razorbacks won 109-35.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' opponent, Maryland-Eastern Shore, came into the game one of the worst teams in D1 college basketball. Kenpom had the Hawks ranked 359th out of 364 teams with a 2-6 overall record. The only two wins came against lower division teams.

The Hogs took full advantage with a 109-35 win over the Hawks. Here's where in the win sits in various record books.

Tied for the largest lead at halftime since 1945 in Razorback history (45, 60-15)
Ties Alcorn State (71-26) in 2009.

Second fewest points allowed by a John Calipari coached team (35)
28 - Kentucky vs. Montana State (2014)

Third fewest points allowed in Razorback History (35)
33 - Vanderbilt (2013) and SMU (1981)

Zero points allowed off turnovers

Tied for Third-Largest Victory Margin (74)
82 - Bethune Cookman (1981) and 80 - Mississippi Valley State (2020)

Fourth Highest Margin in Points Allowed off Turnovers (+31)

"We don't skip steps," assistant coach Chin Coleman said. "We didn't jump these guys to think about [Illinois]. We wanted to win the day. Right now, we're going to flip the switch. Once I leave here, I'm going to start working on Illinois. Coach [John Calipari] is going to do that. Our whole staff, we're going to start working on Illinois. They're good."

Arkansas will face a much stiffer competition against Illinois on CBS at 3 p.m. this Thursday. Arkansas is 2-2 in program history on Thanksgiving Day after losing last year to Memphis 84-79 in the Bahamas. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

