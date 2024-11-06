Hogs Paired With Surprising Team in ESPN Bracketology
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks haven't played a real game this season, but are expected to be a big player in the NCAA Tournament come March.
ESPN's leading bracketologist Joe Lunardi lists Arkansas as a No. 4 seed before the Hogs have even tipped off to the season. That's not too far off from the best and most realistic cases for the Razorbacks under first-year coach John Calipari.
Lunardi pits the Razorbacks in the East region which will be hosted in Newark, New Jersey, but the regional is oddly located in Seattle, Washington. The regional games consist of No. 5 UCLA against No. 12 Bradley and Arkansas with No. 13 Arkansas State and former Razorbacks Derrian Ford and Joseph Pinion.
Arkansas and the Red Wolves have faced off five times in series history with the Razorbacks leading 5-0. The two programs haven't met on the hardwood since the 1987 National Invitational Tournament during Nolan Richardson's second season.
The Hogs had to storm back after being down by nine at halftime, tying the game at the end of regulation. Arkansas was able to sneak out of overtime with the win and the in-state rivalry hasn't been revisited again.
Arkansas State are the favorites to capture the Sun Belt Conference regular season title with 12 first place votes from the preseason media pull. Second year coach Bryan Hodgson, a former Nate Oats assistant at Alabama, is in his second year in Jonesboro.
An automatic bid would be the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999. The state of Arkansas could see a third team, Little Rock, make a run to the NCAA Tournament as it is projected as a No. 16 seed.
Lunardi pairs the Trojans in a first four game against Texas Southern with the winner meeting No. 1 seed Alabama.
He has eight other teams from the SEC joining the Razorbacks and Crimson Tide including Ole Miss, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Only the Mississippi schools are seeded lower than eight with the Rebels at No. 9 and the Bulldogs at No. 10.