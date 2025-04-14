Razorbacks will host ACC transfer Monday for official visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari will welcome prized Florida State transfer big man Malique Ewin for an official visit Monday, according to On3.
The Razorbacks have been rumored to be the leader in the race for Ewin since he entered the transfer portal last week.
Instead of a quick recruitment, the ACC's most effective field goal shooter announced a top five that included Arkansas, Mississippi State, Virginia, Auburn, and Kansas.
After one season with the Seminoles, Ewin has several options in the portal after averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game in 2024-25. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound center is the No. 91 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 10 big man overall.
Ewin can handle the ball well in transition or halfcourt sets by remaining engaged as a passer.
During his brief stay in Tallahassee, he showed growth as a big man, finishing the season as the ACC's leader in field goal percentage at just a shade under 60%. He also has solid court awareness, dishing out two assists per game.
He remains engaged near the rim with an insanely high offensive usage rate for a post player at 26%. Ewin shows a willingness to fight for boards on either end of the court, even when surrounded by three or more defenders.
Ole Miss and former coach Kermit Davis signed Ewin as a member of the 2022 class as the No. 91 overall recruit, the No. 16 center, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia.
He bounced around a bit following his freshman year, becoming the No. 3 prospect in the JUCO ranks at South Plains Community College along with a brief stint at South Florida.
The Razorbacks will lose prized center Jonas Aidoo after spending one season with the team.
Once he fully recovered from surgery, the former Tennessee big man came on strong in March, helping his team to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament by averaging 13 points, nine rebounds, and three double-doubles.
Calipari has a rich history of producing big men for the NBA throughout his career, with top assistant Kenny Payne specializing in that area. Ewin will have an opportunity to continue expanding his game as a big man with proper handles, underrated athleticism, and a solid short-to-midrange jumper.
Arkansas' roster will look a bit different next season as freshman guard Boogie Fland and junior forward Adou Thiero entered their names into the NBA Draft over the past week.
Croatian forward Zvonimir Ivisic entered the transfer portal and decided to play with his brother at Illinois days later, an obvious destination from the jump.
Bench pieces such as freshman Casmir Chavis and DII sharpshooter Melo Sanchez also entered the portal following the season after experiencing light usage in year one under Calipari.
With a crop of four true freshman signees coming in, including Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas, Isaiah Sealy, and Karim Rtail, Calipari’s staff has six spots to work with should he choose to expand off last year's shortened roster
Calipari's staff have been in contact with two other post players out of the portal this offseason in Nick Pringle (South Carolina) and Eddie Lampkin (Syracuse). Neither player have made it to campus for a visit to this point.
CURRENT RAZORBACKS 2025-26 ROSTER
Trevon Brazile, Senior
DJ Wagner, Junior
Karter Knox, Sophomore
Billy Richmond, Sophomore
Darius Acuff, Freshman
Meleek Thomas, Freshman
Isiaiah Sealy, Freshman
Karim Rtail, Freshman