Razorbacks will host ACC transfer Monday for official visit

Florida State transfer Malique Ewin, one of the top big men in the portal, has scheduled his first two official visits.



The 6-11 junior averaged 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this year.



Read which pair of schools he's scheduled trips to (On3+): https://t.co/ITcnUKram7 https://t.co/LkEkCNsCQ2 pic.twitter.com/4CtskgcMmV